Watch now: Michael Busch leads Drillers past Naturals in series finale

Southpaws were a problem for Tulsa Drillers infielder Michael Busch earlier in the season, but not as much anymore for the Los Angeles Dodgers' top prospect.
Busch, a left-handed hitter, lined a two-run homer in the first inning off Kansas City Royals lefty prospect Angel Zerpa to help the Drillers defeat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-4 on Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field.
On Friday, Busch lined a walk-off single off NWA lefty Josh Dye in the 10th inning.
Busch said about the reasons behind his recent success against lefties, "Making a few adjustments, talking to a few guys about things that helped them against certain pitchers, especially lefties, I think that's helped me click against them. I feel a lot more comfortable than I did earlier in the year."
Busch's homer off Zerpa, who is on the Royals' 40-man roster, was only his second off a southpaw this year compared to 14 off right-handers.
Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said Busch's hitting against lefties has been a "point of emphasis with him developmentally-wise and we work on it quite a bit off the machine."
Busch, an infielder who played in the Futures Game last month that included the top prospects in the minors, only had 24 pro at-bats entering this season after being a first-round draft choice in 2019 from the University of North Carolina.
Some players in their first full pro seasons tire down the stretch, especially in the August heat that was in the high 90s Sunday, but Busch seems to be getting stronger.
"He started off really good, swinging the bat well, but got hit on the hand (by a pitch) and maybe came back too early," Hennessey said. "He's now 100% and you're seeing what he can do and it's fun to watch."
Busch, who is batting .244 with 46 RBIs, leads Double-A Central with 61 walks and 66 runs. He also ranks in the top-five in doubles (20) and extra-base hits (36). Busch is batting .269 since his trip to the Futures Game.
"Some ups and downs, but it's been a fun season," Busch said. "Definitely learning a lot and getting used to the pro ball life."
Busch's leadoff double in the third inning Sunday led to him scoring the go-ahead run when Ryan Noda singled for his team-high 60th RBI. The Drillers added another run in the third for a 5-3 lead when Miguel Vargas scored on a wild pitch.
Jacob Amaya drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to match the Naturals' run in the top of the inning.
The Naturals (49-46) threatened in the ninth, but Zach Willeman struck out Seuly Matias to strand runners at first and second as Tulsa (52-44) finished a 7-5 homestand.
Busch, normally a second baseman. showed his versatility with a rare start at first base.
"We had just enough hitting and the pitching was really good," Hennessey said. "Michael Busch played really good over at first base, made some really nice plays and is swinging the bat, so just a great game out of him."
Drillers 6, Naturals 4
NW Arkansas;102;001;000;—;4;11;0
Tulsa;212;001;00x;—;6;8;1
Zerpa, Del Rosario (2), Due (6), Tillo (7), Snider (8) and Fermin; Knack, Schwaab (1), Drury (5), Ochsenbein (6), Willeman (9) and Zabala. W: Ochsenbein (3-2). L: Del Rosario (2-2). Save: Willeman (3). RBI: NWA — Pasquantino 2 (23), Dennis (4); Tulsa — Busch 2 (46), Noda (60), Amaya (38), Zabala (2). E: Tulsa -- Mann (5). DP: NWA 1. LOB: NWA 10, Tulsa 6. T: 3:20. A: 3,624.