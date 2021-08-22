Watch now: Michael Busch leads Drillers past Naturals in series finale

Some players in their first full pro seasons tire down the stretch, especially in the August heat that was in the high 90s Sunday, but Busch seems to be getting stronger.

"He started off really good, swinging the bat well, but got hit on the hand (by a pitch) and maybe came back too early," Hennessey said. "He's now 100% and you're seeing what he can do and it's fun to watch."

Busch, who is batting .244 with 46 RBIs, leads Double-A Central with 61 walks and 66 runs. He also ranks in the top-five in doubles (20) and extra-base hits (36). Busch is batting .269 since his trip to the Futures Game.

"Some ups and downs, but it's been a fun season," Busch said. "Definitely learning a lot and getting used to the pro ball life."

Busch's leadoff double in the third inning Sunday led to him scoring the go-ahead run when Ryan Noda singled for his team-high 60th RBI. The Drillers added another run in the third for a 5-3 lead when Miguel Vargas scored on a wild pitch.

Jacob Amaya drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to match the Naturals' run in the top of the inning.

The Naturals (49-46) threatened in the ninth, but Zach Willeman struck out Seuly Matias to strand runners at first and second as Tulsa (52-44) finished a 7-5 homestand.