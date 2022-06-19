Watch Now: Leonel Valera's big weekend lifts Drillers close to first-half title

After shortstop Leonel Valera’s memorable weekend, the Tulsa Drillers are on the brink of a Texas League first-half division title.

Valera scored the winning run in the 10th inning Sunday afternoon after making a game-saving defensive play a few minutes earlier as the Drillers defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 3-2 at ONEOK Field.

About 18 hours earlier, Valera belted the winning two-run homer in a 2-1 victory over Wichita.

In Sunday’s game, Wichita had runners at the corners with two outs in the 10th when Chris Williams hit a line drive that appeared headed into left field for a go-ahead hit, but instead was caught by a leaping Valera.

“I don’t get a base hit today so I just stay focused with the defense,” said Valera, who was hitless for only the second time in 15 games since joining Double-A Tulsa from High-A Great Lakes.

Drillers manager Scott Hennessey added, “He’s one of the best athletes we have in the (Los Angeles Dodgers) organization. And there’s not many guys in baseball that’s going to make that play. … He was way off the ground.”

Valera began the bottom of the 10th on second base as the ghost runner after making the ninth’s final out. On Alex Scherff’s second pitch. Jeren Kendall’s bunt forced a hurried throw that Scherff overthrew to first, allowing Valera to race home with the winning run. In the ensuing celebration, his teammates emptied the water bucket on Valera.

“It was so cold,” a smiling Valera said on the 93-degree afternoon. “It’s a great feeling.”

Jose Adames (2-2) picked up the win with two scoreless innings. Adames kept the game tied despite Wichita having runners at the corners with no outs in the 10th. Wichita had only five hits in its last 59 at-bats with runners in scoring position in the series.

Justin Yurchak ended an 0-for-14 slump with a fifth-inning homer over the Drillers bullpen as Tulsa took a 2-1 lead. But the Wind Surge tied it in the sixth on Anthony Prato’s RBI grounder.

The Drillers (36-25), who played in T-Town Clowns uniforms the past two days as part of the Juneteenth celebration to honor the Negro League team that played in Tulsa, won six of seven in the series against the Wind Surge (33-29). After entering the series trailing Wichita by 1½ games, Tulsa leads the Wind Surge by 3½ games and second-place Arkansas (33-28) by three games with six left in the North Division first-half race. Tulsa’s magic number to clinch the title is three.

Tulsa ends the half with six games Tuesday through Sunday at Midland. Arkansas will host Frisco while Northwest Arkansas hosts Springfield.

Five of the Drillers’ wins in the Wichita series were one-run decisions.

“They were all thrillers, a lot of close games, two good teams fighting for first place,” Hennessey said. “We just happened to make one more play than they did today. The series could’ve went either day.”

DRILLERS 3, WIND SURGE 2 (10 inn.)

Wichita;001;001;000;0;—;2;8;1

Tulsa;100;010;000;1;—;3;5;1

Legumina. Cabezas (5), Bentley (7), Gore (9), Scherff (10) and Schmidt; Martinez, G.Varland (4), Drury (5), Robertson (6), Adames (9) and Feduccia. W: Adames (1-2). L: Scherff (0-2). HR: Tulsa, Yurchak (1). RBI: Wichita, Sturgeon (19), Prato (6); Tulsa, Feduccia (22), Yurchak (15)(15). E: Wichita, Scherff (2); Tulsa, Valera (3). LOB: Wichita 12, Tulsa 7. T: 2:41. A: 4,410.

