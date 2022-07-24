Watch Now: Jonny DeLuca's already a hit in opening month with Drillers

New Tulsa Drillers outfielder Jonny DeLuca brings more to the plate than his power hitting.

DeLuca, who was promoted on July 4 from High-A Great Lakes, also has a walk-up song, Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode," that is popular with Drillers fans.

"That was actually something I brought from Great Lakes," DeLuca said Sunday afternoon after a 3-0 win over the Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field. "That was my walk-up music there. Usually the crowd likes it, it's pretty catchy so I stayed with it and I think the crowd's liking it here, so I'm happy about that.

"I've had some funky walk-up music in the past and that was one of them I kind of played around with in high school and college. I thought it would be good here and obviously it's kind of fun so I decided to stay with it."

DeLuca has been good in his three weeks with the Drillers as he is batting .297 with four homers and 11 RBIs. He has at least one hit in 13 of his 14 games.

In Sunday's series finale against the Wind Surge, he belted a two-run homer and took away a Wichita hit with a diving catch in center field.

Other standouts for the Drillers (49-39 overall, 9-12 second half) included catcher Carson Taylor, who went 3-for-3 with a homer and right-hander Kyle Hurt, who pitched four innings in 100-degree weather as he combined with three relievers on a five-hitter. The victory clinched the Coors Light Propeller Series for the Drillers, who have won 13 of 18 against Wichita (47-42, 12-9) this season with six games left.

DeLuca has a combined 22 homers and 62 RBIs this season — virtually matching already the power totals he had for the entire 2021 season with Great Lakes and Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

"He's got tools," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He covers a lot of ground and made some diving catches this series. He's got sneaky power and just uses the whole field, like today he drove the ball through the wind."

Hennessey was referring to DeLuca's opposite-field homer that was lined over the right-center wall.

DeLuca was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 25th round in 2019 after playing for the University of Oregon. He is from Agoura Hills, California, about 35 miles from Los Angeles.

"Obviously it's really cool to be drafted by your hometown team and continue to play for them," DeLuca said.

DeLuca was called up from Great Lakes at virtually same time as Hurt, who struggled in his first three starts for Tulsa. But Hurt excelled Sunday as he allowed four hits, walked one and struck out seven. He threw 47 of 77 pitches for strikes.

"He was throwing four pitches for strikes and kind of set the tone," Hennessey said. "He was working on some mechanical things. His stuff was good the whole time, but he had some mechanical issues going on. He got that fixed in the bullpen with our pitching coach Ryan Dennick and it showed today. He spotted a couple curveballs against the left-handers, and had the fastball-slider-change working. Look forward to more of that to come from Kyle."

Sunday's win came on the fifth anniversary of Hennessey's first game as the Drillers manager — also a win on July 24, 2017.

"Happy to be here, glad to be here, and I'm just trying to keep winning games and getting these guys better," Hennessey said.

The time has gone by quickly for Hennessey, who has led the Drillers to a Texas League pennant and four playoff berths, including a first-half North title this year.

"It's been the time of my life," Hennessey said. "I enjoy it, I enjoy these fans and the Driller organization and as long as the Dodgers want me here I'll be here."

DRILLERS 3, WIND SURGE 0

Wichita;000;000;000;—;0;5;0

Tulsa;010;020;00x;—;3;5;0

Funderburk, Gossett (4), Sammons (6), Cabezas (7), German (8) and Camargo; Hurt, Curtis (5), Hernandez (6), Robertson (8) and Taylor. W: Curtis (2-3). L: Funderburk (7-3). Save: Robertson (6). HR: Tulsa, DeLuca (4), Taylor (3). RBI: Tulsa, DeLuca 2 (11), Taylor (18). E: Tulsa, Hirt (1), Mann (11). LOB: Wichita 7, Tulsa 6. T: 2:19. A: 3,263.

Sunday's lineups: Wichita — 1, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 3B (4-0-2-0); 2, Jair Camargo, C (4-0-0-0); 3, Chris Williams, 1B (4-0-0-0); 4, Andrew Bechtold, DH (4-0-1-0); 5, Cole Sturgeon, RF (3-0-0-0); 6, Anthony Prato, 2B (3-0-1-0); 7, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (3-0-0-0); 8, Leobaldo Cabrera, RF (2-0-0-0); 9, Ernie Yake, SS (3-0-1-0).

Tulsa — 1, Jonny DeLuca, CF (4-1-2-2); 2, Ryan Ward, LF (4-0-0-0); 3, Andy Pages, RF (3-0-0-0); 4, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-0-0); 5, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-0-0-0); 6, Brandon Lewis, 3B (3-0-0-0); 7, Devin Mann, 2B (3-0-0-0); 8, Carson Taylor, C (3-2-3-1); 9, Leonel Valera, SS (2-0-0-0).