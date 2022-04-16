Watch now: James Outman sparks Drillers to nightcap victory

Tulsa Drillers center fielder James Outman provided a lot of highlights with his bat and glove in Saturday’s nightcap against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Outman belted two homers, but enjoyed a dazzling catch he made even more.

“I take a lot of pride in my defense,” Outman said. “I think minimizing the amount of runs scored by the other team is going to set you up best for winning the game, so I’d say the catch.”

The web gem in the third inning seemed to spark the Drillers, who salvaged a doubleheader split with a 3-2 victory at ONEOK Field. Amarillo won the opener 7-1 as Bryce Jarvis combined with Ryan Weiss on a one-hitter.

Tulsa (6-3) was hitless in Game 2 when Outman made his catch on the warning track to rob Drillers nemesis Dominic Fletcher of a run-scoring, extra-base hit that would have given the Sod Poodles a lead. Outman covered a lot of ground to corral Fletcher’s drive with an over-the-shoulder sliding basket catch on the warning track.

“It actually got above the lights and I lost it for a long time,” Outman said. “I was just running to where I thought it was going to be; finally it came back into the lights and it was right there so I stuck my glove out.

“Maybe it amped me up a little bit, it’s good to build off success.”

Outman, who is on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 40-man roster, led off the bottom of the third with his first homer of the season to open the scoring. After Amarillo scratched out two runs in the top of the fifth, Outman began the bottom of the fifth with a 436-foot blast off the batter’s eye in center field.

It was his third two-homer game since joining Tulsa in the middle of last season. He also had two homers on Aug. 4 at Springfield and Sept. 8 at Amarillo.

With one out in the sixth, Tulsa’s Brandon Lewis snapped the 2-2 tie when he lined a homer over the left-field wall against Cam Booser (0-1). It was the first Double-A homer for Lewis, who hit 30 in Single-A last season.

Guillermo Zuniga (1-0) retired the Sod Poodles in order in the seventh to close out the victory to cap his perfect two-inning stint as Tulsa gained a split of the six-game, home-opening series with Amarillo (4-5).

In Game 1, Drillers lefty John Rooney breezed through the first three innings and had a 1-0 lead before giving up Dominic Canzone’s tying homer in the fourth and three runs in the fifth, highlighted by RBI singles by Drew Stankiewicz, Fletcher and Canzone.

Jarvis, ranked by Baseball America as the Arizona Diamondbacks’ No. 11 prospect, was a first-round draft choice from Duke in 2020. The only hit he allowed in six innings was Jacob Amaya’s opposite-field, 369-foot homer that sailed over the right-field fence in the third inning. Jarvis walked one and struck out three.

“Jarvis carved us up and he did a good job, so hats off to him,” Outman said. “But I’m glad we were able to get the ‘W’ in the second game.”

Game 1SOD POODLES 7, DRILLERS 1

Amarillo 000 132 1 — 7 11 2

Tulsa 001 000 0 — 1 1 2

Jarvis, Weiss (7) and Centeno; Rooney, Washington (5), Jimenez (7) and Feduccia. W: Jarvis (1-0). L: Rooney (1-1). HR: Amarillo, Canzone (1); Tulsa, Amaya (1). RBI: Amarillo, Canzone 2 (8), Carroll (5), Cintron (4), Cuevas (1), Stankiewicz (3); Tulsa, Amaya (1). E: Amarillo, Cintron (2), Cuevas (1); Tulsa, Rooney (1), Ward (1). DP: Amarillo 2. LOB: Amarillo 6, Tulsa 2. T: 2:04.

Game 2DRILLERS 3, SOD POODLES 2

Amarillo 000 020 0 — 2 4 0

Tulsa 001 011 x — 3 6 2

Hernandez, Lewis (3), Rogers (4), Booser (6) and Dalesandro; Gamboa, Martinez (4), Zuniga (6) and Taylor. W: Zuniga (1-0). L: Booser (0-1). HR: Tulsa, Outman 2 (2), Lewis (1). RBI: Amarillo, Fletcher (11), Stankiewicz (4); Tulsa, Outman 2 (3), Lewis (3). E: Tulsa, Busch (2), Martinez (1). LOB: Amarillo 4, Tulsa 6. T: 1:45. A: 4,496.

