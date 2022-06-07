Watch Now: Gavin Stone pitches Drillers past Naturals in series opener

Gavin Stone’s 13-strikeout performance Tuesday night has only been topped by one Tulsa Drillers pitcher during the team’s 12 years at ONEOK Field.

In 2019, Dustin May fanned 14 in his final Drillers appearance and pitched later that season in the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If Stone keeps pitching as he has been all season, he could also soon be performing at Dodger Stadium.

Stone allowed four hits and walked only one in six shutout innings to help lead the Drillers past the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 5-2 in the opener of a six-game series.

“He had all four pitches working,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “Was efficient, scattered four hits. He just pounds the (strike) zone. He’s had four starts now (with the Drillers) and all (were) outstanding starts.”

Stone, 23, lowered his ERA with Tulsa to 0.41 — one earned run in 22 innings as he matched his longest outing for the Drillers. His 90 pitches were the most by a Driller this season — 64 were for strikes. The 13 strikeouts were a pro career-high for Stone, a 2020 fifth-round selection from Central Arkansas.

“He commands four pitches and he’ll throw any pitch in any count,” Hennessey said. “You just can’t sit on a pitch.”

Stone (2-1) struck out the first and first last hitter he faced — and 11 of the 21 in between. Stone got better as the game went along as he retired the last seven batters he faced and 13 of the final 14.

“I felt pretty good (in the sixth inning),” said Stone, a right-hander from Lake City, Arkansas. “The humidity got to me a little bit, it was a little hot, but I just pounded through it.”

Stone opened the season at High-A Great Lakes before being promoted to Tulsa last month. In 10 overall starts, his ERA is 0.96 with nine walks and 65 strikeouts over 47 innings.

According to Stone, a key to his success has been “mental focus.”

“Each day come in with the right attitude, right mental focus, prepare well and that just takes me to have the confidence that I have going out on the mound,” Stone said. “This year I’ve really focused on my mental preparedness.”

On most nights, Drillers right fielder Andy Pages would have been considered the star of the game with his performance. Pages went 3-for-4 with two homers and a triple, and made a dazzling catch against the right-center wall in the seventh inning.

“We know what he can do and hopefully that kick-starts him,” Hennessey said. “The fans got to see what he can really do tonight.”

Naturals right-hander Noah Murdock allowed five runs in five innings in his Double-A debut. Pages’ second-inning homer opened the scoring and that was followed by three consecutive singles, the last a RBI hit by Justin Yurchak, to produce another run.

Devin Mann lined a two-run homer in the fifth and Pages belted a towering homer in the sixth as the Drillers (29-20) took a 5-0 lead.

The Naturals (24-27) brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth, but Nick Robertson struck out Seuly Matias to strand the bases loaded.

DRILLERS 5, NATURALS 2

NW Arkansas 000 000 011 — 2 6 0

Tulsa 020 021 00x — 5 9 0

Murdock, Cosby (6), Klein (7) and Porter; Stone, Ochsenbein (7), Gamboa (8), Robertson (8), Zuniga (9) and Taylor. W: Stone (2-1). L: Murdock (0-1). HR: NW Arkansas, Rave (4); Tulsa, Pages 2 (8), Mann (7). RBI: NW Arkansas, Loftin (29), Rave (25); Tulsa, Pages 2 (31), Mann 2 (17), Yurchak (12). LOB: NW Arkansas 8, Tulsa 5. T: 2:12. A: 4,036.

