Watch Now: Drillers update: Workouts during layoff `paid off'; Andy Pages provides power

Up next: 12:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, LHP Dante Blasi (4-0, 4.19 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Clayton Beeler (0-2, 5.40 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 1-0

Promotions: Super Splash Day — Kids can enjoy a splash pad, water slide, a slip and slide, and a fire truck splash down. For adults, there will also be a Corona Hard Seltzer sampling on the third base concourse. It’s the last weekday afternoon game until September.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. NW Arkansas (Drillers T-shirt giveaway, Thirsty Thursday)

Driller bits

Staying sharp: The Drillers had not played since Friday before Tuesday’s 5-2 victory over Northwest Arkansas. Tulsa did not fare as well in its first game back after a similar layoff in early May.

“We worked out Sunday morning, we knew the game was canceled in San Antonio, so we had a little light workout there,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “And then we worked out yesterday. … I think it paid off tonight.”

Power hitting: On Tuesday, Andy Pages produced the eighth two-homer game by a Drillers player this season. Michael Busch and Ryan Ward have a pair of two-homers apiece, with one each by James Outman, Jacob Amaya and Kody Hoese.

Streaking: Outman and Tulsa’s Carson Taylor extended their hitting streaks to seven games apiece Tuesday. Taylor has reached base in 10 consecutive games.

Better on the road: The Drillers are 14-11 at home compared to 15-9 on the road. Northwest Arkansas is 9-14 at home and 15-13 in away games.

On the run: The Drillers have allowed a Texas League-high 69 stolen bases — third-highest in Double-A.

Tuesday’s lineups: NW Arkansas — 1, Maikel Garcia, SS (AB-R-H-BI, 5-0-0-0); 2, Tucker Bradley, LF (2-0-0-0); 3, Michael Massey, 2B (4-0-0-0); 4, Logan Porter, C (3-0-1-0); 5, Nick Loftin, CF (3-0-0-1); 6, Seuly Matias, DH (4-0-1-0); 7, Robbie Glendenning, 1B (4-0-1-0); 8, Jake Means, 3B (4-0-0-0); 9, John Rave, RF (4-2-3-1).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (4-1-1-0); 2, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-0-0-0); 3, Devin Mann, 2B (4-1-1-2); 4, Hunter Feduccia, C (4-0-0-0); 5, Andy Pages, RF (4-2-2-2); 6, Carson Taylor, C (3-1-1-0); 7, Ryan Ward, LF (4-0-1-0); 8, Justin Yurchak, 1B (3-0-2-1); 9, Brandon Lewis, 3B (3-0-0-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

