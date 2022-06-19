Watch Now: Drillers update: Rare bunt leads to winning run; Web gem for Ryan Ward

Tuesday

Up next: 6:30 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Landon Knack (1-4, 3.90 ERA); Midland, TBA.

Season series: First meeting

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. June 28 vs. Arkansas ($2 Tuesday, Second-half opener)

Driller bits

Rare bunt: The Drillers' winning run in Sunday's 3-2, 10-inning win over Wichita was scored when Leonel Valera raced home from second on a bunt combined with a throwing error. The bunt was a bit surprising because the Drillers don't have a sacrifice bunt this season and still don't as Jeren Kendall was credited with a hit.

"In spring training, he (Kendall) spends hours and hours doing that, working on drag bunts," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "He doesn't do it a lot in games, but that's something he's added to his game. .. If you get the bunt down, speed kills."

Unusual scheduling: The North Division's top two teams, Tulsa and Arkansas, end the first half playing opponents from the South. And Tulsa and Arkansas haven't played each other this season.

"We don't control the schedule," Hennessey said. "I don't care who we play, wherever they send us we'll go and the guys will be ready. We've just got to keep playing good baseball. We're finding ways to win without hitting home runs and that's what I like."

Web gem: Drillers left fielder Ryan Ward's sliding catch along the line in the first inning likely robbed Cole Sturgeon of a RBI hit.

Timely homer: Justin Yurchak's homer Sunday was his first since Aug. 12, 2021 -- both in wins over Wichita at ONEOK Field. The Drillers have homered in 10 consecutive games.

Sunday’s lineups: Wichita — 1, Matt Wallner, DH (2-1-0-0); 2, Eduoard Julien, 2B (5-0-2-0); 3, Andrew Bechtold, 3B (5-0-0-0); 4, Cole Sturgeon, LF (5-0-2-1); 5, Kyle Schmidt, C (4-0-1-0); 6, DaShawn Kiersey Jr., CF (5-1-2-0); 7, Chris Williams, 1B (4-0-1-0); 8, Anthony Prato, SS (3-0-0-1); 9, Leobaldo Cabrera, RF (4-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Devin Mann, 2B (3-1-1-0); 2, James Outman, RF (3-0-0-0); 3, Andy Pages, DH (4-0-1-0); 4, Ryan Ward, LF (4-0-0-0); 5, Hunter Feduccia, C (4-0-1-1); 6, Brandon Lewis, 3B (4-0-0-0); 7, Justin Yurchak, 1B (3-1-1-1); 8, Leonel Valera, SS (4-1-0-0); 9, Jeren Kendall, CF (3-0-1-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

