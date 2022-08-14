Watch Now: Drillers update: Leonel Valera narrowly misses cycle after power surge







Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, LHP Alec Gamboa (9-0, 5.10 ERA); Wichita, TBA.

Season series: Drillers lead 13-5

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Power surge: Drillers shortstop Leonel Valera has three homers in his past five games after hitting only four in his first 54 with Tulsa. He had a walk-off homer Wednesday, a 450-foot homer Saturday and 424-foot blast in Sunday’s 7-0 win over Midland at ONEOK Field.

Valera, who is batting .300, entered his last at-bat Sunday needing only a single to complete the Drillers’ first cycle since Ryan Spilborghs’ accomplished the feat in 2005. He settled instead for a RBI grounder.

“He wanted that single so bad,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “A great day for him. His defense has been solid, he’s tooled up and we’ve got to keep him going.”

Tulsa’s other homer Sunday also was impressive as Andy Pages belted a 401-foot blast that bounced out of the ballpark.

Strong relief: Jordan Leasure picked up a five-out save Sunday. He has allowed only one earned run in his last 24 outings since May 29.

Hennessey also has been impressed by newcomer Adolfo Ramirez, who has allowed two runs in seven innings in his first two Drillers appearances since moving up from Single-A.

“He wants the ball and is confident out there,” Hennessey said. “He mixes his pitches really well — fastball-slider-change. He attacks and throws strikes and has had two real good outings so far.”

Tough series: Midland shortstop Logan Davidson, Oakland’s first-round draft choice in 2019, went 0-for-18 with 14 strikeouts in the series against Tulsa.

North-South split: Sunday’s game was the last for the Drillers with a South Division team this season. The Drillers finished 23-17 against South opponents and are 36-30 against the North.

Looking ahead: After an open date Monday, the Drillers will open a six-game series Tuesday at Wichita in a potential playoff preview. There won’t be another matchup between pitching brothers Gus and Louie Varland, who was promoted from Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul last week.

Saturday

ROCKHOUNDS 6, DRILLERS 2

Midland 102 001 101 — 6 12 0

Tulsa 110 000 000 — 2 2 0

Leal, Cohen (8) and Soderstrom; Knack, Rooney (3), Ramirez (6) and Taylor. W: Leal (4-4). L: Knack (2-7). Save: Cohen (5). HR: Midland, McCann 2 (17), Diaz (15); Tulsa, Valera (6), Alcantara (1). RBI: Midland, McCann 2 (50), Diaz 2 (58), Selman (39); Tulsa, Valera (29), Alcantara (1). LOB: Midland 9, Tulsa 1. T: 2:36. A: 5,593.

Saturday’s lineups: Midland — 1, Michael Guldberg, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 4-1-1-0); 2, Zack Gelof, 2B (5-1-1-0); 3, Kyle McCann, 1B (5-2-2-2); 4, Jordan Diaz, DH (5-1-2-2); 5, Tyler Soderstrom, C (4-0-1-0); 6, Brett Harris, 3B (5-1-1-0); 7, Marty Bechina, SS (4-0-2-0); 8, Shane Selman, RF (4-0-1-1); 9, Chase Calabuig, LF (3-0-1-0).

Tulsa — 1, Leonel Valera, SS (4-1-1-1); 2, Justin Yurchak, 1B (4-0-0-0); 3, Andy Pages, RF (4-0-0-0); 4, Brandon Lewis, DH (3-0-0-0); 5, Abiatal Avelino, 3B (2-0-0-0); 6, Ismael Alcantara, CF (3-1-1-1); 7, Carson Taylor, C (3-0-0-0); 8, Ty Kelly, LF (2-0-0-0); 9, Kenneth Betancourt, 2B (3-0-0-0).