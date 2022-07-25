Watch Now: Drillers update: Homestand resumes Tuesday against slumping Travelers

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Arkansas, RHP Levi Stoudt (6-6, 5.56 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gavin Stone (5-3, 1.53 ERA).

Season series: Travelers lead 4-2.

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and ice cream sandwiches for $2 each as well as receive $2 off Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between until 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday vs. Arkansas (Paws and $3 White Claws/Dog Parade)

Driller Bits

Homestand resumes: After Monday's open date, the Drillers' second-longest homestand of the season resumes Tuesday with the opener of a six-game series against Arkansas, which lost nine in a row before a 3-0 victory over Frisco on Sunday behind stopper Taylor Dollard, who pitched six innings as he improved to 9-2, tying Tulsa's Alec Gamboa for the Texas League wins lead. Tulsa is coming off its first series win of the second half as it took the last two in a three-game set over Wichita. The Travelers took four of six games in Tulsa to open the second half.

In the bullpen: Tulsa's Guillermo Zuniga leads Texas League pitchers with 34 appearances. He has a 1.00 ERA in eight games in July. … Jordan Leasure has allowed only one run in his past 17 outings.

First win: Keegan Curtis was credited with his first Drillers win as he tossed 1 2/3 innings in relief of starter Kyle Hurt in a 3-0 victory over Wichita on Sunday. Curtis's other win this year was with Amarillo. He has made eight appearances with Tulsa since joining the team June 23. Curtis, a 2018 New York Yankees draft choice, pitched in three games against Tulsa this season. He was traded from the Yankees to Amarillo's parent team, Arizona, last July for former Drillers outfielder Tim Locastro.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World