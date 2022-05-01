 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DRILLERS UPDATE

Watch now: Drillers update: Dodgers pitching prospect Landon Knack returns for Wichita series

  • Updated
  • 0
Naturals at Drillers (copy)

Tulsa’s Landon Knack is expected to make his 2022 debut in the upcoming series at Wichita, TULSA WORLD FILE

 John Clanton/Tulsa World



Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-2, 5.17 ERA); Wichita, RHP Louie Varland (2-1, 3.05 ERA). This will be the first time in Drillers history that brothers have faced each other as starting pitchers.

Season series: Drillers lead 3-0.

Next home game: 6:05 p.m. May 10 vs. Frisco ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Knack’s return: Landon Knack, a top-10 Los Angeles Dodgers prospect who was a combined 7-1 with a 3.18 ERA for High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa last season, rejoined the Drillers on Sunday and is expected to be activated off the injured list during the upcoming series at Wichita.

Grove’s performance: Tulsa right-hander Michael Grove allowed three hits and one run, with one walk and five strikeouts in 57 pitchers over 3 2/3 innings Sunday as he received a no-decision in the Drillers’ 2-1 win over Corpus Christi.

“He had everything working,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “The delivery and command are much better, he’s our most improved pitcher from last year. He’s a tireless worker. His stuff is going to play and he’s going to be a good one for a long time.

In the six-game series against Corpus Christi, Drillers starting pitchers allowed only four runs and eight hits over 24 1/3 innings.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more from those guys,” Hennessey said.

Streaking: Tulsa’s James Outman extended his on-base streak to 11 games Sunday with a fifth-inning double that was followed by Michael Busch’s go-ahead RBI double.

Sunday’s lineups: Corpus Christi — 1, Wilyer Abreu, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 4-0-0-0); 2, Enmanuel Valdez, 3B (4-0-1-1); 3, Yainer Diaz, 1B (4-0-0-0); 4, Luke Berryhill, C (3-0-0-0); 5, Shay Whitcomb, 2B (4-0-1-0); 6, Bryan Arias, DH (4-0-1-0); 7, Grae Kessinger, SS (4-0-2-0); 8, Ross Adolph, DH (4-1-2-0); 9, Jose Alvarez, RF (4-0-2-0).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (4-1-1-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (4-0-2-1); 3, Ryan Ward, LF (4-1-2-1); 4, Andy Pages, RF (4-0-0-0); 5, Carson Taylor, C (1-0-1-0), Hunter Feduccia, C (1-0-0-0); 6, Justin Yurchak, DH (4-0-0-0); 7, Brandon Lewis, 1B (3-0-0-0); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (3-0-1-0); 9, Devin Mann, SS (3-0-0-0).

Saturday’s lineups: Corpus Christi — 1, Abreu, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 2-2-0-0); 2, Joe Perez, RF (2-0-0-0), Luis Guerrero, LF (1-0-0-1); 3, Valdez, 3B (5-1-2-4); 4, Diaz, C (4-0-1-1); 5, Justin Dirden, LF (2-0-0-0), Whitcomb, PH/2B (2-0-0-0); 6, Arias, 2B/RF (3-0-0-0); 7, Kessinger, SS (3-1-0-0); 8, Adolph, DH (2-1-0-0); 9, Alvarez, 1B (3-0-1-1).

Tulsa — 1, Jeren Kendall, CF (4-1-0-0); 2, Outman, DH (3-1-2-1); 3, Ward, DH (3-0-0-1); 4, Pages, RF (4-0-1-2); 5, Yurchak, 1B (4-0-1-0); 6, Jacob Amaya, SS (2-0-0-0); 7, Feduccia, DH (2-1-0-0); 8, Hoese, 3B (4-1-1-0); 9, Mann, 2B (3-1-2-1).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

