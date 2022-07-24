Watch Now: Drillers update: Carson Taylor heats up in win over Wichita

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Arkansas Travelers at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Arkansas, RHP Levi Stoudt (6-6, 5.56 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gavin Stone (5-3, 1.53 ERA).

Season series: Travelers lead 4-2.

Promotions: $2 Tuesday — Fans can purchase lawn tickets for $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee) while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks and ice cream sandwiches for $2 each as well as receive $2 off Mazzio’s Go Pizzas. Also, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between until 8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

On deck: 7:05 p m. Wednesday vs. Arkansas (Paws and $3 White Claws/Dog Parade)

Driller Bits

Taylor ends slump: Drillers catcher Carson Taylor had his first multi-hit game in July as he went 3-for-3 with a homer Sunday in a 3-0 win over Wichita. He entered the game only 4-for-37 in July. His homer came while batting right-handed and his two singles came while batting left-handed. Taylor's other two homers this season came in May at Amarillo. In addition, Taylor threw out Christian Encarnacion-Strand on a steal attempt after he singled to lead off the game.

"The important thing was he handled the (pitching) staff great and he's been getting better at that, and now he starting to heat up," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "And it was a good job by (pitcher) Kyle (Hurt) holding (Encarnacion-Strand) and being a little bit quicker to the plate, giving us a chance and Carson made a good throw."

Strong arm: Drillers right fielder Andy Pages preserved Tulsa's shutout when he threw out Wichita's Leobaldo Cabrera, who tried to score from second on Ernie Yake's two-out single in the seventh.

Streak ends: Tulsa's Justin Yurchak went 0-for-4 as his hitting streak ended at a Drillers season-high 14 games.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World