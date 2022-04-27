 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DRILLERS UPDATE

Watch now: Drillers update: Alec Gamboa leads strong bullpen effort; Michael Busch, Kody Hoese show versatility

  • Updated
  • 0



Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Corpus Christi, LHP Julio Robaina (0-2, 18.00 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Clayton Beeter (0-2, 5.87 ERA).

Season series: Tied 1-1.

Promotions: Thirsty Thursday — Budweiser and Michelob Ultra will be on sale for $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. Also, Bud Light Seltzers will be $3 each and Karbach Love Street are $4 per serving. Soft drinks can be purchased for $2. Fans can also purchase hot dogs for $1. PGA Championship — There will be PGA Championship tickets and prize giveaways during the game.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Corpus Christi (Fireworks)

Driller bits

Strong relief: Alec Gamboa picked up the win Wednesday with three shutout innings in the Drillers’ 5-1 victory over Corpus Christi. Tanner Dodson pitched the final inning. Gamboa allowed one hit, struck out six and didn’t issue a walk as he threw 30 of 46 pitches for strikes. Corpus Christi’s Bryan Arias broke up the combined no-hitter with a leadoff double in the seventh.

“He (Gamboa) gave three solid innings, got ahead in the zone, got weak contact and his pitch count was low,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “Dodson walked a guy but his stuff was really good, broke some bats. Just a good day for the pitchers and saves us some arms out of the open for the rest of the series.”

New positions: Tulsa’s Michael Busch, normally a second baseman, made his first pro start in the outfield Wednesday. In another switch, corner infielder Kody Hoese made his first start at second base.

“He (Busch) made a really good play in left-center, got a good jump on that ball, ran that ball down at the wall,” Hennessey said.

Busch also nearly made a great catch to end the game on a diving attempt, but was ruled to have trapped Justin Dirden’s line-drive RBI single.

“He looks comfortable out there and just adds to his value,” Hennessey said. “He’s a good athlete and played a lot of left field at North Carolina.”

The Drillers have played five consecutive games without an error.

Quotable: Hennessey on Wednesday’s win and the Drillers’ 11-6 start — “It was a good day all around for the Drillers. We’re playing good in all phases. Sure we want to win more, but the wins will come if we keep playing good like we did today.”

Wednesday’s lineups: Corpus Christi — 1, Wilyer Abreu, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 3-0-0-0); 2, Joe Perez, 3B (3-0-0-0); 3, Enmanuel Valdez, 2B (1-1-0-0); 4, Shay Whitcomb, DH (4-0-0-0); 5, Bryan Arias, 1B (4-0-1-0); 6, Justin Dirden, RF (4-0-1-1); 7, Grae Kessinger, SS (3-0-0-0); 8, Luis Guerrero, LF (4-0-0-0); 9, Jose Alvarez, C (3-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (3-0-0-0); 2, Michael Busch, LF (3-0-0-0); 3, Andy Pages, RF (1-1-0-0); 4, Ryan Ward, DH (4-0-0-0); 5, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-0-1-0); 6, Hunter Feduccia, C (4-0-1-1); 7, Justin Yurchak, 1B (3-0-0-0); 8, Kody Hoese, 2B (4-0-0-0); 9, Brandon Lewis, 3B (3-0-0-0).

