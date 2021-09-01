Watch now: Drillers update -- St. Louis pitcher Dakota Hudson returns to ONEOK Field for rehab start Thursday

Promotions: World Series replica rings — The first 1,000 fans to enter through the Oil Derrick, First Base and Osage/Greenwood Entrances will receive a replica of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2020 World Series rings. The Dodgers' 2020 World Series roster included 13 former Drillers. Thirsty Thursday — Bud and Bud Light will be available on the left and right field concourses for $2 per serving. Soft drinks will also be available for $2 each at the main concessions stands.

Hudson rehabs: St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dakota Hudson will make a rehab start for Springfield against Tulsa on Thursday night. Hudson, coming back from Tommy John surgery, pitched two shutout innings in his first rehab start for low Single-A Palm Beach on Saturday. He was 16-7 for St. Louis in 2019 and 3-2 last year. It won't be his first appearance at ONEOK Field, as he was the 2017 Texas League pitcher of the year. During the past month, the Drillers also have faced rehabbing St. Louis starting pitchers Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas (twice), but those games were in Springfield.