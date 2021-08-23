Watch now: Drillers update -- Six-game series starts Tuesday at Wichita

Tuesday

Driller bits

Trip starts: After Monday's open date, the Drillers will open a six-game series Tuesday at Wichita. Tulsa plays 18 of its final 24 games on the road. The Drillers (52-44) trail Frisco (55-40) by 3 1/2 games for Double-A Central's second and final playoff berth while Wichita (57-39) leads the league. Tulsa is 32-24 at home, but only 21-21 on the road.