Watch now: Drillers update -- Six-game series starts Tuesday at Wichita
Watch now: Drillers update -- Six-game series starts Tuesday at Wichita

Naturals at Drillers

Tulsa's Romer Cuadrado is batting .356 in his past 13 games.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Tuesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Season series: Tied 12-12

Next home games: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 31 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Trip starts: After Monday's open date, the Drillers will open a six-game series Tuesday at Wichita. Tulsa plays 18 of its final 24 games on the road. The Drillers (52-44) trail Frisco (55-40) by 3 1/2 games for Double-A Central's second and final playoff berth while Wichita (57-39) leads the league. Tulsa is 32-24 at home, but only 21-21 on the road.

Hot hitter: Romer Cuadrado is batting .356 in his past 13 games.

By the numbers: Tulsa's batting averages — Justin Yurchak (.411), Miguel Vargas (.314), Andres Noriega (.308), James Outman (.295), Hunter Feduccia (.245), Michael Busch (.244), Cuadrado (.244), Clayton Daniel (.239), Ryan Noda (.233), Jacob Amaya (.221), Devin Mann (.218), Stevie Berman (.161). Noda leads Tulsa with 23 homers and 60 RBIs. Justin Hagenman (6-3) leads in pitching wins.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

