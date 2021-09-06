Watch now: Drillers update -- Long trip will determine playoff berth

Tuesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN, Amarillo Texas
Radio: KTBZ-1430
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Jose Martinez (1-2, 6.65 ERA); Amarillo, RHP Ryne Nelson (2-3, 3.57 ERA)
Season series: Sod Poodles lead 4-2
Driller bits
Looking ahead: The Drillers, after an open date Monday, will start a 12-game trip Tuesday at Amarillo. Tulsa (58-50) is two games out of playoff position going into the regular season's final two weeks. The Drillers have reached the playoffs in their last three seasons. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said, "The guys want to be in the playoffs, that's all they talk about. We're going to try to win every game. I like our club, I like our chances." The Drillers have not been in Amarillo since hitting nine homers in an 18-9 win on Sept. 11, 2019, in the Texas League finals.
Hot hitters: Michael Busch went 13-for-24 (.542) with 14 RBIs in the six-game series that was split against Springfield. Justin Yurchak went 8-for-16 with seven RBIs.
Roster move: Lefty reliever Jordan Martinson was released to make room for Michael Grove, who came off the Injured List and pitched four innings Sunday. Martinson was 1-4 with a 9.55 ERA in 18 games for Tulsa.
Notable: The Drillers finished 34-26 at home and 53-43 against North Division teams.
Attendance comparison (59 dates): 2021: 300,269; 2019: 330,964.
Sunday’s lineups: Springfield — 1, Justin Toerner, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 4-2-3-4); 2, Matt Koperniak, LF (4-0-0-0); 3, Malcom Nunez, 3B (4-0-0-0); 4, Chandler Redmond, DH (4-0-0-0); 5, Luken Baker, 1B (4-0-1-0); 6, Leandro Cedeno, RF (4-0-2-0); 7, Irving Lopez, 2B (4-0-0-0); 8, Julio Rodriguez, C (3-1-1-0); 9, Moises Castillo, SS (2-1-0-0).
Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (4-3-2-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (4-1-2-2): 3, Miguel Vargas, 2B (3-0-1-0); 4, Justin Yurchak, LF (4-0-1-3); 5, Ryan Noda, DH (3-0-0-0); 6, Hunter Feduccia, C (2-1-0-0); 7, Devin Mann, RF (4-2-2-1); 8, Kody Hoese, 3B (4-1-1-1); 9, Jacob Amaya, SS (3-1-1-1).
DRILLERS 9, CARDINALS 4
Springfield;001;000;030;--;4;7;0
Tulsa;141;003;00x;--;9;9;1
Brettell, Leahy (2), Escobar (7), Marnon (8) and Rodriguez; Grove, Varland (5), Ochsenbein (9) and Feduccia. W: Varland (1-3). L: Brettell (1-5). HR: Springfield, Toerner 2 (7); Tulsa, Mann (7). RBIs: Springfield — Toerner 4 (24); Tulsa — Yurchak 3 (20), Busch 2 (63), Vargas (53), Mann (47), Hoese (15). E: Tulsa, Vargas (11). DP: Tulsa 2. LOB: Springfield 4, Tulsa 5. T: 2:38. A: 6,387.