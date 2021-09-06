Watch now: Drillers update -- Long trip will determine playoff berth

Tuesday

Driller bits

Looking ahead: The Drillers, after an open date Monday, will start a 12-game trip Tuesday at Amarillo. Tulsa (58-50) is two games out of playoff position going into the regular season's final two weeks. The Drillers have reached the playoffs in their last three seasons. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said, "The guys want to be in the playoffs, that's all they talk about. We're going to try to win every game. I like our club, I like our chances." The Drillers have not been in Amarillo since hitting nine homers in an 18-9 win on Sept. 11, 2019, in the Texas League finals.