Watch Now: Drillers manager Scott Hennessey projects for 2021 -- `on paper, this is the best team we've had'

Tulsa Drillers manager Scott Hennessey was in the dugout with the Los Angeles Dodgers when they won the World Series last year.
After the 2020 minor league season was canceled, Hennessey spent the summer as a Dodgers coach at their alternate training center at USC and then was in uniform with the major league team during the postseason.
"It was a thrill and nervewracking," said Hennessey, who visited ONEOK Field Wednesday afternoon before reporting to spring training in Arizona. "I was trying to help as much as I could, but also try to stay out of the way, too. I had my little role — threw some BP and hit some fungoes.
"Just waited for somebody to ask me to do something and I was just there to help any way I could. It was great, humbling, an honor to be there. It was a great group of guys. Mookie (Betts), Justin Turner and all the pitchers treated me great like I had been there forever. It was an easy transition."
Hennessey managed several of the Dodgers' key contributors during his first three seasons as the Drillers manager. Half of the Dodgers' postseason roster had played for the Drillers since 2015.
"It's like the best feeling in the world to know you had a part in helping those guys get there," Hennessey said. "It's gratifying."
Hennessey is looking forward to being back at ONEOK Field and in the Drillers' dugout for the 2021 season, helping a new group of prospects develop on the way to the majors.
"On paper, this is the best team we've had," Hennessey said.
And that's saying a lot after leading the Drillers to three division titles from 2017-19, including the Texas League pennant in 2018.
Although rosters won't be set until after Double-A spring training ends in late April, Hennessey expects two of the Dodgers' top-three position player prospects — infielders Michael Busch and Kody Hoese — will be with the Drillers when they host the Amarillo Sod Poodles in the season opener May 4.
Hennessey said that he probably worked with about 75% of the players projected for the Drillers while they were at the alternate training site last year, including Busch and Hoese, who were Dodgers first-round draft choices in 2019.
"Hoese plays hard, has really good hands defensively, but his best tool is his bat," Hennessey said. "He will hit for average and a lot of power. Busch made a lot of strides (at the alternate site), and had one of the (better) Instructional Leagues of anyone. He's going to be a good player for a long time."
Another Dodgers top infield prospect headed to Tulsa is Devin Mann, who batted .278 with 19 homers and 63 RBIs at high Single-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2019.
Jeren Kendall, a 2017 first-round choice, is expected to move up to Tulsa after two years at Rancho.
"He's the best defensive center fielder you will ever see," Hennessey said. "He hasn't put together good numbers offensively, but I think he will here. He is going to be really fun to watch, has a lot of tools."
Returning outfielders from the 2019 season are expected to include Donovan Casey, Carlos Rincon and Drew Avans, who also will be used as a pitcher. Stevie Berman, who played in 15 games for Tulsa in 2019, will be the primary catcher.
Hennessey projects a pitching rotation that includes at least three of the Dodgers' top-30 prospects — Michael Grove, Gerardo Carrillo and Andre Jackson, who struck out 91 in 66 1/3 innings at Rancho in 2019. Bobby Miller, a 2020 first-round choice, also is a candidate. Returning pitchers likely will include Parker Curry, Logan Salow and Michael Boyle.
In 2019, Dustin May was the Drillers' opening-night starting pitcher. Last year, he started the Dodgers' opener and pitched in the World Series.
"That's how close our guys are to helping our big league club win," Hennessey said. "Who's going to be the next Dustin May?"
Hennessey likes the schedule Major League Baseball has given the Drillers and other Double-A teams in 2021. All series will be six games — Tuesday through Sunday with Mondays off. To reduce travel because of the pandemic, the Drillers will only play two of the five South Division opponents, with their two farthest opponents not on their schedule.
"It's going to give the players a lot more rest," Hennessey said. "Travel is a lot easier. Major League Baseball did a great job, it's so good for the players."
A playoff format has not yet been determined as Hennessey looks to reach the postseason for the fourth consecutive time with the Drillers.
"If you're not in this to win a championship, you shouldn't be in this business," he said. "That's what we want to do — to bring the Drillers organization another championship. We talk about it daily because playing in the postseason here — that's only going to help those guys win a championship in L.A.
"Will Smith, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Gavin Lux — they played in so many pressure-packed games here that it makes it easier when they are there in L.A. They know how to handle the ups and downs. I think it's a huge part of development, getting to the playoffs here."