Watch Now: Drillers manager Scott Hennessey projects for 2021 -- `on paper, this is the best team we've had'

Tulsa Drillers manager Scott Hennessey was in the dugout with the Los Angeles Dodgers when they won the World Series last year.

After the 2020 minor league season was canceled, Hennessey spent the summer as a Dodgers coach at their alternate training center at USC and then was in uniform with the major league team during the postseason.

"It was a thrill and nervewracking," said Hennessey, who visited ONEOK Field Wednesday afternoon before reporting to spring training in Arizona. "I was trying to help as much as I could, but also try to stay out of the way, too. I had my little role — threw some BP and hit some fungoes.

"Just waited for somebody to ask me to do something and I was just there to help any way I could. It was great, humbling, an honor to be there. It was a great group of guys. Mookie (Betts), Justin Turner and all the pitchers treated me great like I had been there forever. It was an easy transition."

Hennessey managed several of the Dodgers' key contributors during his first three seasons as the Drillers manager. Half of the Dodgers' postseason roster had played for the Drillers since 2015.

"It's like the best feeling in the world to know you had a part in helping those guys get there," Hennessey said. "It's gratifying."