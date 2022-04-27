Watch now: Drillers' Gus Varland continues comeback with gem against Hooks

Tulsa Drillers right-hander Gus Varland took a major step forward Wednesday afternoon in his comeback after Tommy John elbow surgery.

Varland pitched five hitless innings as he combined with two relievers on a two-hitter to help the Drillers defeat the Corpus Christi Hooks 5-1 at ONEOK Field.

"That was the first time I went five full innings in 3 1/2 years," Varland said. "It feels real good."

Varland's last previous five-inning outing was early in 2019 when he was with Oakland's High-A Stockton affiliate. After missing most of that year and all of the COVID-canceled 2020 minor league season, Varland was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February 2021.

Last season, Varland made 14 starts for Double-A Tulsa, but the Dodgers were cautious with him and limited him to two innings per outing until August when he was stretched out to three or four innings.

"I'm a lot more comfortable," Varland said. "I know I've got some redemption innings if one inning goes bad, whereas last year when I only went two innings, so you had to be kind of pretty perfect there. This year with a little longer leash, it helps a lot, and it helps you get in more of a groove."

Drillers manager Scott Hennessey sees that Varland, 25, has come a long way in the past year.

"His command is better for the most part," Hennessey said. "He's corrected his delivery a little bit and stuck to that, his game-planning is good and his studying is good, we all know his stuff is good, and today was just the culmination of everything, and glad to see that out of Gus."

Varland walked four and struck out seven as he threw 45 of his 75 pitches for strikes. He had to be sharp as Corpus Christi's Angel Macaure shut out Tulsa until Michael Busch's sixth-inning homer. The Drillers (11-6) added two runs each in the seventh and eighth innings before the Hooks (7-10) scored on Justin Dirden's single with two outs in the ninth.

Varland was coming off two rough starts following a strong effort in the season opener at Wichita when he allowed only one hit over 4 1/3 innings.

For Varland, the difference in this start compared to his past two was, "I worked on my slider a little bit more and I got that going early, landing it for strikes, and my team helped me out, too, with some great defense."

Varland got stronger as he went along and retired the final seven batters he faced.

"He had a good mix today with his fastball, slider and changeup, throwing strikes and commanded the ball well and his pitch count was low, got early weak contact," Hennessey said. "A great start for Gus, similar to Wichita."

In that opener against Wichita, Varland's younger brother Louie pitched for the Wind Surge.

"That was by far one of the coolest experiences I've ever had in my life," Gus Varland said. "I've always played with him my entire life until pro ball and finally to even play against him, let alone pitch against him, it was awesome."

And if weather doesn't interfere with the schedule, the Varlands' next two starts will be against each other in Wichita.

Gus Varland's goals for the rest of the season include going seven or eight innings, or perhaps nine.

"I want to stay healthy, get stronger, keep developing my offspeed (pitches) and landing it for strikes, and executing it when I need to for a strikeout," he said. "And just trying to get to the fifth (inning) and on, and save the bullpen and help out the team."

DRILLERS 5, HOOKS 1

Corpus Christi;000;000;001;—;1;2;0

Tulsa;000;001;22x;—;5;8;0

Macaure, Casey (6), Garcia (7), Horrell (8) and Alvarez; Varland, Gamboa (6), Dodson (9) and Feduccia. W: Gamboa (2-0). L: Macaure (0-3). HR: Tulsa, Busch (8), Amaya (5). RBI: Corpus Christi, Dirden (6); Tulsa, Busch (19), Amaya (10), Feduccia (6), Hoese (3), Outman (9). DP: Corpus Christi 2. LOB: Corpus Christi 7, Tulsa 7. T: 2:21. A: 5,773.

