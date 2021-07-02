Watch now: Donovan Casey's power gives Drillers doubleheader split with Travelers

Donovan Casey matched top Seattle Mariners prospect Julio Rodriguez’s offensive firepower Friday night to salvage a split for the Tulsa Drillers of their doubleheader with the Arkansas Travelers.
Casey had two homers and four RBIs, including a tiebreaking three-run home run, to lift the Drillers to an 8-4 victory before a sellout crowd of 7,936 in the nightcap at ONEOK Field. Rodriguez’s three-run homer snapped a scoreless tie in the opener and sent the Travelers on to a 3-1 victory despite Casey’s late bid for heroics.
Rodriguez, who joined the Travelers (26-25) on Tuesday, went 3-for-3 in Game 2, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Casey’s power display in the first doubleheader of the year for the Drillers (29-22).
Casey snapped a 3-3 tie in the fourth inning with a towering two-out blast over the left-field wall, just inside the foul pole.
“I knew it was going to be gone, I just didn’t know whether it was going to be fair or foul, so I just jogged a little bit,” Casey said before adding with a smile, “And as soon as the crowd went wild, it was OK, I’ll take it.”
The homer off Penn Murfee (4-2) drove in Jeren Kendall, who singled and stole second, and Hunter Feduccia, who walked.
Murfee (4-2), the Double-A Central pitcher of the month for June, allowed six runs in four innings — a much different outing than his three-hit shutout against the Drillers on June 18 at Arkansas.
What was the difference this time around for the Drillers?
“We just put together quality at-bats, that’s all we were trying to do today is go out there and be aggressive and look for pitches in the zone to hammer,” Casey said.
The Drillers added two insurance runs in the sixth. Casey lined a single ahead of Michael Busch’s RBI base hit and Ryan Noda’s sacrifice fly.
Casey went 3-for-4 in Game 2 and 4-for-8 with five RBIs in the doubleheader as he raised his batting average to a team-high .283 after hitting .213 in 25 games for Tulsa in 2019.
“He was just locked in all day,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “He’s been solid all year. He’s been our most consistent player since Game 1 (season opener). Last year (during the canceled minor league season), he got stronger and made some swing adjustments. Credit to him, he knew what he needed to do to get better.”
Arkansas staked Murfee to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Jordan Cowan’s two-out RBI single, but Casey immediately tied it with an opposite-field homer over the right-center wall.
David Masters’ leadoff homer in the second put the Travelers back ahead 2-1, but Kendall’s two-run homer in the bottom of the inning regained the lead briefly for the Drillers. Arkansas tied the game at 3 in the top of the fourth as Bobby Honeyman walked and raced home on Rodriguez’s single that was misplayed by the left fielder Noda for a two-base error. The deadlock, however, was ended quickly by Casey.
In Game 1, Arkansas’ Brandon Williamson and Tulsa’s Gerardo Carrillo were the starting pitchers and their duel led to a scoreless tie going into the seventh. Arkansas’ Connor Kopach drew a leadoff walk from reliever Nick Robertson (0-2) and advanced to second on Bobby Honeyman’s bunt hit that beat the shift. Rodriguez, a right-handed hitter, followed with a three-run shot over the right-field wall for his first Double-A homer.
In the bottom of the seventh, Noda walked with one out and Steve Berman singled. After Kendall struck out, Casey doubled off the glove of right-fielder Stephen Wrenn, leaping against the wall. Noda scored, ending the Drillers’ streak of 15 2/3 innings without a run. With the tying runs in scoring position, Busch flied out to end the opener, but the Drillers bounced back quickly.
“I don’t mind them at all, they’re fun,” Casey said about playing doubleheaders.
Game 1
Travelers 3, Drillers 1
Arkansas;000;000;3;—;3;5;0
Tulsa;000;000;1;—;1;4;1
Williamson, Stryffeler (6), Duron (7) and O’Keefe; Carrillo, Ochsenbein (5), Robertson (7) and Berman, W: Stryffeler (2-3). L: Robertson (0-2). Save: Duron (4). HR: Arkansas, Rodriguez (1). RBIs: Arkansas — Rodriguez 3 (4); Tulsa, Casey (20). E: Tulsa, Busch (5). DP: Tulsa 2. LOB: Arkansas 7, Tulsa 7. T: 2:29.
Game 2
Arkansas;110;101;0—;4;8;0
Tulsa;120;302;x;—;8;10;1
Murfee, Gomez (5), Gillies (6) and O’Keefe; Jackson, Willeman (4), Washington (6) and Feduccia. W: Willeman (1-1). L: Murfee (4-2). Save: Washington (2). HR: Arkansas, Masters (5), Lien (5); Tulsa, Casey 2 (6), Kendall (8). RBIs: Arkansas — Cowan (14), Masters (10), Lien (15); Tulsa, Casey 4 (24), Kendall 2 (30), Busch (15), Noda (26). E: Tulsa, Noda (2); LOB: Arkansas 9, Tulsa 6. T: 2:33. A: 7,936.