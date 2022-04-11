Watch Now: Dodgers pitching phenom Bobby Miller `excited' for ONEOK Field debut in Drillers' home opener

Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Bobby Miller will be the Tulsa Drillers starting pitcher in their home opener Tuesday night, a week after producing some national baseball headlines.

Last Tuesday, Miller made his Dodger Stadium debut in the Freeway Series preseason finale against the Los Angeles Angels and struck out the first batter he faced, the 2021 American League MVP, Shohei Ohtani, who was caught looking at a 100-mph pitch on the inside corner.

"That's some guy you want to face, everyone wants to face," Miller said. "If you want to make it up to the big leagues, you've got to get through guys like that. I was a little nervous going into it, but it was great and I feel really good about that."

Miller picked up the win with three shutout innings and threw seven pitches that reached triple-digits. It was quite a 23-year-old birthday for the right-hander, who was a 2020 first-round draft choice from the University of Louisville.

"Command was a little spotty but really happy with how the outing ended up overall," Miller said. "No runs against a big league team is a really big step for me right now.

"I had a really fun time out there."

Since the Drillers became affiliated with the Dodgers in 2015, the only two pitchers, not counting Clayton Kershaw (Miller's childhood hero) on an injury rehab, who came to Tulsa with as much hype were Julio Urias in '15 and Walker Buehler in '17. And they have gone on to become major league stars, combining for a 36-7 record last year.

Miller will finally pitch for the first time in Tulsa when the Drillers host the Amarillo Sod Poodles at 7:05 at ONEOK Field.

Last year, Miller made three starts for the Drillers when he joined them for the last two weeks of the season -- but all of that time was spent on the road. His Drillers debut came against Amarillo and he allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings. However, he allowed only one run over his next two starts.

"I'm super excited to be here," Miller said. "I've never pitched at ONEOK before so I'm really excited to do that and can't wait to get started with these guys."

Another top Dodgers prospect, Drillers second baseman Michael Busch, has been impressed by Miller.

"He's a really good person and on the mound he's a competitor," Busch said. "You don't see that many guys like that, that can handle stuff on the field and off the field, and it never seems like he lets his head get too big. He's always kind of the same person every day, a real good dude in the clubhouse, people love being around him."

Miller, who is 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, was usually limited to 3-4 innings last season, and his longest was five in his final appearance for High-A Great Lakes before moving up to Tulsa. Miller and the other Drillers starters are expected to have higher pitch limits than last season.

"The first thing is he's a tremendous worker, a great competitor and the stuff that he's throwing up there is really good, 99-to-102 (mph)," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "(He's got a) plus-changeup, the breaking ball is getting better and he's still learning how to pitch."

And as was the case with Urias and Buehler, Miller probably won't spend the entire season with Tulsa, perhaps not even the complete first half.

"The sky's the limit for that guy and the fans need to come out here and see him because he's not going to be here long," Hennessey said. "Don't think he's going to be in Triple-A that long and I expect for him to be pitching for us (Dodgers) in the big leagues later in the year."

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.