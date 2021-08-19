Watch now: Clayton Daniel's 5 RBIs leads Drillers' romp over Naturals

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Pitchers: NW Arkansas, RHP Jon Heasley (5-2, 3.65 ERA); Tulsa, TBA
Season series: Drillers lead 13-7
Promotions: Mystery Bobblehead Night — The first 1,000 fans, ages 4 and up, to enter through the Oil Derrick, First Base and Osage/Greenwood entrances will receive a bobblehead of one of the 13 former Drillers who were on the Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series champion roster. Those players include Cody Bellinger, Gavin Lux, Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw. Thirsty Thursday — Bud and Bud Light will be available on the left field and right field concourses for $2 per serving. Soft drinks will also be available for $2 each at the main concessions stands. Teacher Appreciation Night — Teachers who present a valid school ID at the ticket windows will receive two free Field Reserved tickets.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. NW Arkansas (Fireworks, Dueling Pianos)
Driller bitsGame recap: Clayton Daniel had a homer and pro career-high five RBIs to lead the Drillers past the Naturals 7-0 on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field. The Drillers (50-42) have won five of their past six games.
After batting .354 in July, Daniel was only at .172 in August entering the game.
“I just told myself to get comfortable in the box and get up there and pretty much take a good pitch and put my best swing on it,” Daniel said. “It really wasn’t anything (different) mechanically-wise; it was just mentally.”
Daniel, who had a two-run homer that opened the scoring in the second inning and a three-run double in the fourth, is batting .429 with both his homers and 10 of his 17 RBIs in eight games against the Naturals this season.
Michael Grove pitched three innings as he combined with three relievers on a two-hitter for Tulsa’s fourth shutout of the season. Andrew Schwaab (5-0) walked the first batter he faced and then retired nine in a row to pick up the win.
Drillers manager Scott Hennessey returned to the dugout after being away from the team for the past week.
New position: Tulsa’s Devin Mann was used as a center fielder the past two nights for the first time this season. Romer Cuadrado is the only outfielder listed on the Drillers’ active roster.
Wednesday’s lineups: NW Arkansas — 1, Clay Dungan, DH (AB-R-H-BI, 4-0-0-0); 2, Jeison Guzman, SS (4-0-0-0); 3, Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B (3-0-0-0); 4, Meibrys Viloria, C (4-0-1-0); 5, Seuly Matias, RF (3-0-0-0); 6, Brewer Hicklen, CF (2-0-0-0); 7, Blake Perkins, CF (3-0-0-0); 8, Jimmy Govern, 3B (4-0-1-0); 9, Kevin Merrell, 2B (2-0-0-0).
Tulsa — 1, Michael Busch, 1B (4-0-0-0): 2, Miguel Vargas, 2B (3-1-2-1); 3, Ryan Noda, LF (4-0-1-0); 4, Hunter Feduccia, C (3-0-2-0); 5, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-1-2-1); 6, Kody Hoese, 3B (3-1-1-0); 7, Romer Cuadrado, RF (3-2-1-0); 8, Clayton Daniel, DH (4-2-2-5); 9, Devin Mann, CF (4-0-2-0).
Drillers 7, Naturals 0
NW Arkansas 000 000 000 — 0 2 0
Tulsa 020 400 10x — 7 13 0
Watson, Dye (4), Cuas (6), Sotillet (8) and Viloria Grove, Schwaab (4), Willeman (7), Ochsenbein (8) and Feduccia. W: Schwaab (5-0). L: Watson (2-2). HR: Tulsa — Daniel (2). RBI: Tulsa — Daniel 5 (17), Vargas (44), Amaya (17). DP: NWA 1. LOB: NWA 8, Tulsa 6. T: 2:51. A: 3,446.