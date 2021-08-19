Watch now: Clayton Daniel's 5 RBIs leads Drillers' romp over Naturals

“I just told myself to get comfortable in the box and get up there and pretty much take a good pitch and put my best swing on it,” Daniel said. “It really wasn’t anything (different) mechanically-wise; it was just mentally.”

Daniel, who had a two-run homer that opened the scoring in the second inning and a three-run double in the fourth, is batting .429 with both his homers and 10 of his 17 RBIs in eight games against the Naturals this season.

Michael Grove pitched three innings as he combined with three relievers on a two-hitter for Tulsa’s fourth shutout of the season. Andrew Schwaab (5-0) walked the first batter he faced and then retired nine in a row to pick up the win.

Drillers manager Scott Hennessey returned to the dugout after being away from the team for the past week.

New position: Tulsa’s Devin Mann was used as a center fielder the past two nights for the first time this season. Romer Cuadrado is the only outfielder listed on the Drillers’ active roster.