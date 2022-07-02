Watch Now: Barry Lewis: Owasso's Brennan Phillips looks forward to MLB Draft

Owasso left-hander Brennan Phillips is looking ahead to the Major League Baseball Draft on July 17-19.

Phillips, an Oklahoma State signee, is projected by many to be selected in the first five rounds.

"I really don't feel anything just yet a couple weeks out," Phillips said. "This is the dream."

Phillips said whether he's pitching next year for a major league organization or OSU "all depends" on the draft.

"I'll be happy to know where I'm going," Phillips said.

Phillips was 8-1 with a 1.04 ERA in 11 starts to help the Rams win the Class 6A state championship this year for the first time since 2015. He walked 12 and struck out 120 in 67 innings.

But he also made a major impact as an outfielder as he batted .336 with seven homers and 44 RBIs in 113 at-bats.

Phillips said it was as a hitter, not on the mound, that he enjoyed his most memorable moment of the season in the pivotal regional winners bracket game against Stillwater. Phillips, who struck out 14 in the game, later produced a tying two-out RBI single in the 10th inning and Rams eventually won in 11. The tying hit came after Stillwater's Jackson Holliday homered in the top of the 10th.

"It was amazing playing every day instead of sitting in the bullpen waiting for your next turn to throw," Phillips said. "But I'll be happy pitching in the long run."

Phillips enjoys the position he's in this summer.

"It is fun," Phillips said. "With my decision, it's going to be a good one either way."

Holliday, expected to be one of the draft's first selections, will have a somewhat similar decision as he also is a signee for OSU, where his uncle Josh is the head coach and father Matt is an assistant.

Other potential high-round selections with local ties include University of Oklahoma pitcher Cade Horton of Norman, OU shortstop Peyton Graham, OSU pitcher Justin Campbell, OU pitcher Jake Bennett of Bixby, OSU infielder/pitcher Nolan McLean, OU catcher Jimmy Crooks, OSU pitcher Bryce Osmond of Jenks and OU pitcher David Sandlin of Owasso.

Besides Osmond, others from the 2020 college Tulsa Drillers pitching staff slated to be drafted high are Florida's Hunter Barco and Brandon Sproat, and Georgia Tech's Zach Maxwell.

Dodgers success

During the last two weeks of the Texas League's first half, the Tulsa Drillers won 10 of their final 13 to capture the North title as they went from 1½ games down to 5 ahead.

All of the other Los Angeles Dodgers full-season affiliates also are faring well. In the High-A Midwest League, Great Lakes won the East first half after trailing by 8½ games with 14 left.

Triple-A Oklahoma City is 47-29 (through Friday), and Low-A Rancho Cucamonga narrowly lost in the first-half race with a 36-30 record.

Great Lakes' first-half title run was sparked by the promotion of the Dodgers' top prospect, catcher Diego Cartaya, who is batting .314 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 22 games since being promoted from Rancho Cucamonga.

Other players to watch at Great Lakes include outfielders Imanol Vargas, who is batting .286 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs, and Jonny DeLuca, who is second in the league with 18 homers.

Bradley sidelined again

Los Angeles Angels reliever and Broken Arrow graduate Archie Bradley may be out for a couple months after suffering a broken bone in his right (pitching) elbow while climbing over a dugout railing during a wild brawl last Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.

Bradley has a 4.82 ERA with two saves in 21 appearances during his first season with the Angels. He was sidelined earlier this season with an abdominal strain.

Notable

Former OSU and Jenks pitcher Thomas Hatch was called up by Toronto and made his 2022 major league debut Saturday with a start against Tampa Bay. Hatch was 4-4 with a 5.12 ERA at Triple-A Buffalo ...

John Beller, a lefty for the 2020 college Tulsa Drillers, could become the first member of that team to face the Dodgers-affiliated Tulsa Drillers as he was promoted by the St. Louis Cardinals to Springfield on Friday. Tulsa visits Springfield on July 12-17.

At the movies

"War on the Diamond," will make its Tulsa premiere at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Circle Cinema Film Festival. The baseball documentary is based on the book "The Pitch That Killed" by Tulsa resident Mike Sowell.

The documentary includes the story of star Cleveland shortstop Ray Chapman, who died after being hit by a pitch from Yankees standout Carl Mays in 1920. After the film, Sowell will lead a panel that will include myself and baseball historian Wayne McCombs.

