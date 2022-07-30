Watch now: Barry Lewis: Five-tool outfielder Buddy Reed relaunches career with dramatic Drillers debut

Returning to ONEOK Field on Thursday for the first time in three years brought back good memories for new Tulsa Drillers outfielder Buddy Reed.

"When he got here, he asked me if I remembered his last game here," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.

A good memory for Reed — but not for Hennessey and Drillers fans. Reed was referring to Sept. 15, 2019, when he helped the Amarillo Sod Poodles rally past the Drillers in the Texas League Championship Series' deciding game. Reed, after drawing a walk, was on base for Taylor Trammell's winning grand slam in the ninth inning after the Drillers were within three outs of a second consecutive pennant.

Hennessey, Reed and all Drillers fans, however, were all smiling after Reed's Drillers debut Friday night. Reed, in his first Drillers at-bat, belted a tying pinch-hit homer in the sixth inning. In the ninth, he lined a leadoff single and was on base for Jonny DeLuca's homer that gave the Drillers a 7-5 victory.

"Buddy Reed was our sparkplug," Hennessey said.

It was a bit of an emotional moment for Reed, who had not played a non-complex game in 2½ months since being released from Oakland's organization.

"I've gone through so much over the last couple months," Reed said. "Just to be here playing baseball again and to be with these group of guys. I've had so much help in Arizona and so much help here, it's just a blessing.

"Injuries, my mom passed away recently, just different stuff like that, but at the end of the day we have a job to do and she wanted me to do this. She wanted me to be here, so everything is for her now."

Reed, a five-tool player who was the San Diego Padres' second-round draft choice in 2016, hasn't had a lot to celebrate on the baseball field in the three years since he helped the Sod Poodles rally for the pennant over the Drillers. His homer Friday was only his second since his Game 4 blast in 2019 at ONEOK Field helped spark Amarillo's comeback after being down 2 games to 1 in that series.

Soon after the series, San Diego sent Reed to Oakland in the Jurickson Profar trade. Reed spent 2020 at Oakland's alternate training site after the minor league season was canceled. Last year, he batted .247 with 13 RBIs in 43 games with Triple-A Las Vegas.

During the winter, MLB.com rated Reed as the most athletic player in Oakland's farm system. But he was released in May after batting only .196 with three RBIs in 13 games. Five weeks later, he was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers and spent a month at the Dodgers' training complex in Arizona before joining the Drillers.

"You never know what you have until it's gone," Reed said. "These guys have come in with open arms right away, everyone has treated me like a brother, like a family member. Just to be here and do what I did (Friday), I just want to continue and have fun with these guys and take it one day at a time.

"It's just a credit to the work. I'm so blessed and so proud to be a part of this organization. The Dodgers gave me a chance and all I want to do is continue to get better, to continue to be a leader for these younger guys. There is so much talent here. I'm going to do what I can and to be a team guy, a leader on and off the field."

Reed played for the University of Florida from 2014-16 and helped the Gators reach the College World Series twice. Hennessey was then a Dodgers scout in Florida and became familiar with Reed.

After being drafted by the Padres, Reed had a combined 51 stolen bases for two teams in 2018 and also was selected for the Futures Game. He ended that year playing against the Drillers in their TLCS series sweep over San Antonio. In 2019 with Amarillo, he had 14 homers and 50 RBIs with 23 stolen bases, but batted only .228.

ONEOK Field wasn't always a place for Reed to enjoy success. He was only 2-for-40 in Tulsa's ballpark before his Game 4 homer in 2019.

At age 27, Reed is looking at Tulsa as a place to relaunch his pro baseball career.

"Age doesn't really matter to me," Reed said. "I still feel young and have a lot left in the tank. The Dodgers called me a month after being released, I thought I was never really going to pick up a baseball bat again. I just want to keep playing baseball. Being an only child I don't have many people to talk to, so being here with the guys is such a help."

Another chance for Keuchel

After being released twice this season, former Bishop Kelley lefty Dallas Keuchel is getting another chance to continue his baseball career with the Texas Rangers. Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner who has 101 major league wins, was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock. He was a combined 2-7 with an 8.53 ERA with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season.

Oakland activates Owasso's Bride

Former Owasso infielder Jonah Bride was activated recently by Oakland. He was batting .220 after his first 12 major league games before being sidelined for four weeks due to a shoulder injury.

Mets honor Hernandez

On July 9, the New York Mets retired former first baseman Keith Hernandez's uniform No. 17. Hernandez, an 11-time Gold Glove winner and longtime Mets announcer, was a first baseman for the Tulsa Oilers from 1972-75. Last year, he was inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.

Around the minors

Former OSU/Verdigris pitcher Peyton Battenfield could be close to being called up by the Cleveland Guardians. He is 6-5 with a 3.32 ERA in 19 starts for Triple-A Columbus ...

Former Owasso infielder Pete Kozma, who ended last season in the majors with Oakland, is batting .294 with 43 RBIs in 64 games with the Kansas City Monarchs in the independent American Association. Also with the Monarchs is his former St. Louis teammate Matt Adams.