Watch Now: Barry Lewis: Drillers record-holder Mike Jirschele returns to Texas League as Naturals bench coach

Northwest Arkansas Naturals bench coach Mike Jirschele holds a Tulsa Drillers record that will likely never be broken.

Jirschele, back in the Texas League for the first time since his final Tulsa season 35 years ago, is the Drillers’ all-time games leader with 407 over five seasons.

“The number of games I played here tells you how good I was, I couldn’t move up,” Jirschele said with a smile Saturday before the Naturals’ game with the Drillers at ONEOK Field.

Jirschele, who was the Kansas City Royals third-base coach when they won the 2015 World Series, has been in pro baseball since being drafted and signed by the Texas Rangers in 1977. He was an infielder for Double-A Tulsa from 1980-82, ‘85 and ‘87.

“I had a lot of fun here, a lot of good memories here in Tulsa,” said Jirschele, a Wisconsin native. “My family was here with me quite a bit, they were young at that time, weren’t in school so they could come down in the summers.”

Jirschele has the rare distinction of being in uniform for games played in Tulsa’s past three pro ballparks — Driller Park (1934-80), Drillers Stadium (1981-2009) and ONEOK Field (since 2010).

“It was really nice to get out of the old one (Driller Park),” Jirschele said. “I can remember the old stadium the last year we were there; you would hit a line drive and it wouldn’t go off the wall — it would go through the wall. We were pretty excited that the next year you would have a new stadium right on the corner (of 15th and Yale), all (artificial) turf, really a nice stadium; I enjoyed playing there.”

Jirschele is enjoying his first visit to ONEOK Field.

“I really like it; when you come in the clubhouses this place is really clean, it’s like the whole city, it’s really nice,” Jirschele said. “Just sitting here (in the dugout) looking out seeing the downtown area it really makes it a beautiful stadium.”

Jirschele played in 95 games for the Drillers’ first pennant-winning team in 1982, but was promoted to Triple-A Denver late in the regular season.

“We had a really nice club that year, it was a fun time,” Jirschele said. “I hated to leave, but it was nice to go up and play some Triple-A baseball.”Jirschele appreciated the Drillers managers from his first stint in Tulsa — Wayne Terwilleger (1980), who later was a coach on two World Series champions for the Minnesota Twins, and Tom Burgess (1981-82).

“Twig was really good to me, really taught me how to play the game of baseball and I learned a lot from him,” Jirschele said. “Tommy Burgess was almost like a dad to me; he was straightforward with you and let you know where you stood. He showed a lot of confidence in me and put me out there to play every day.”

Jirschele managed 17 years in the minors, including 12 with Triple-A Omaha, where he instructed players who helped the Royals win the World Series. He was Minor League Baseball’s 2011 Mike Coolbaugh Award winner that is given annually to honor an individual who demonstrates “an outstanding baseball work ethic, knowledge of the game, and skill in mentoring young players on the field.“

Jirschele never reached the big leagues as a player, but he was elevated full-time to the Royals’ major league staff in 2014 and was their third-base coach for six seasons and two pennants. The World Series title over the New York Mets came nearly 40 years after he started in pro baseball.

“To win it when we were out in New York that night, thinking this is the pinnacle of baseball, the sports world, winning a championship, never thinking I would be in that situation, being the third-base coach in the World Series, it was very exciting,” Jirschele said.

Last year, Jirschele, 63, was a bench coach for Chris Widger at High-A Quad Cities, which won a pennant. When Widger moved up to be the defending TL champion Naturals manager, Jirschele went with him.

“I enjoy working with the young kids,” Jirschele said. “I work with the infielders and position them during the game, talk to the kids, what they need to do and need to work on, and keep them on that even keel, because these guys tend to get down on themselves. They’ve got to learn it’s a long season, you’re going to have your ups and down mentally, you’ve got to stay focused and relax. They wouldn’t be here if they didn’t have the tools to get to the big league level.”

Jirschele added with a smile the players “call me Grandpa half the time,” and that “working with them helps keep me young.”

Locals in the majors

At age 31, former Bishop Kelley infielder Matt Reynolds is getting his first extended playing time as a starter in the majors, and he’s making the most of it. He’s batting .266 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 38 games for the Cincinnati Reds. Reynolds also has made his first two major league pitching appearances with one run allowed ...

Former Kelley and Oklahoma State infielder Donovan Walton’s first homer of the season was a game-winning grand slam last Sunday for San Francisco in a 5-1 victory at Miami. Walton told media that it was his first grand slam at any level. ...

Former Oral Roberts pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez was in the majors for a little more than five hours Saturday. He was called up by Minnesota from Triple-A St Paul just before noon for his second start of the season. Gonzalez allowed three runs in four innings of a 6-5 win over Tampa Bay and immediately after the game was designated for assignment.

Time travel

Admission is free at 1 p.m. Saturday (June 18) for a “19th Century” cow pasture baseball game between teams from Topeka (Kansas) and North Texas at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, 9501 E. 380 Road in Oologah. It was well known that Rogers was a baseball fan and he attended the 1934 World Series. Wayne McCombs will be the game announcer using the lingo of the time and sharing his knowledge of baseball history.

