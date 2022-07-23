Watch Now: Barry Lewis baseball column: Scott Hennessey reaches rare anniversary for a Drillers manager

Sunday is the fifth anniversary of Scott Hennessey being named as the Tulsa Drillers’ manager.

In more than a century of Tulsa pro baseball, only one other manager has reached a five-year anniversary as manager — Bobby Jones in 2000 in his second stint in the job. Soon after that anniversary he was promoted to the Texas Rangers’ coaching staff.

Baseball Hall-of-Famer Warren Spahn nearly reached five full seasons as the Tulsa Oilers’ manager but left with seven games left in 1971 after he was informed his contract would not be renewed.

Hennessey’s promotion from the coaching staff late in 2017, after the resignation of Ryan Garko, was a turning point in the Drillers’ on-field history. At that time, the Drillers were in danger of missing the playoffs for a third consecutive year at the start of their affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Drillers hadn’t won a pennant since Jones led them to the title in 1998 and hadn’t reached the Texas League finals since 2002. In 2017, Hennessey took over a team that was 50-50 and was somewhat underperforming.

During the rest of the season, Hennessey led the Drillers to a 27-13 record that included a Tulsa-record 15 consecutive home wins. Hennessey led the Drillers to the first of three consecutive TL finals berths that included a pennant in 2018. Last month, Hennessey guided the Drillers to a first-half title that will return them to the playoffs in September.

Also during his time with the Drillers, Hennessey and his coaches have developed numerous players who have helped the Dodgers win three pennants in the past five years, including the 2020 World Series title.

With the combined success of the Drillers and Dodgers, the past five or six years have been one of the best periods in Tulsa pro baseball history — and it really started when Hennessey led Tulsa to a 6-4 win at Springfield in his first game as manager on July 24, 2017.

Trevino shines

It was apropos that former Oral Roberts catcher Jose Trevino’s MLB All-Star Game debut Tuesday came at Dodger Stadium, because his season so far has been like a Hollywood script.

Trevino wasn’t even guaranteed a major league job near the end of spring training until he was traded by the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees. He has been a very pleasant surprise in the Yankees’ incredible start to the season. Even though he is having a Gold Glove-type season, it was still a bit of a surprise that he was named an All-Star with mediocre hitting numbers — batting .251 with seven homers and 27 RBIs.

Not only did Trevino shine behind the plate as he helped the American League pitching staff protect its one-run lead over the final five innings for a 3-2 win, but he was impressive wearing a microphone during the game and interacting with Fox announcers Joe Davis and John Smoltz. Fans got to hear him guide Yankees batterymate Nestor Cortes through the sixth inning and then they heard Trevino’s reaction after producing a single in the seventh.

“This is unreal,” Trevino said as he reached base on his base hit — a perfect description for his season.

The only thing that would have made the night even more interesting for Trevino was if his former ORU batterymate Jordan Romano, who leads the AL in saves with Toronto, would have been called in to close out the game, but he was left in the bullpen.

Franklin comes back

Former Broken Arrow pitcher Kohl Franklin picked up his first win in more than three years as he fired five shutout innings for the High-A South Bend Cubs on July 13 at Peoria. He allowed one hit, walked three and struck out six.

It was only Franklin’s second win since being the Chicago Cubs’ sixth-round selection in 2018. His only other win came on July 3, 2019.

Before this season, Franklin hadn’t pitched since ‘19 because the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to COVID and last year he was sidelined by shoulder and oblique injuries.

Franklin struggled early this season and had an 11.14 ERA through his first 10 starts. But his ERA is 1.84 over this last five starts. Franklin has come back with more velocity after the injuries; his fastball now is in the high-90s.

His manager with South Bend is former Broken Arrow catcher Lance Rymel.