Varland brothers pick up the win as Drillers split doubleheader with Wind Surge

It was a very good night for the Varland brothers on Wednesday at ONEOK Field.

Wichita's Louie Varland and Tulsa's Gus Varland were the winning pitchers as their teams split a doubleheader.

In the opener, Louie Varland allowed two runs in five innings to help the Wind Surge prevail 7-4. In the nightcap, Gus Varland gave up one run in two innings for the Drillers in a 4-3 victory that salvaged a split.

"They both pitched really good," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "Louie was outstanding, he was battling through and it was hot out there. And Gus gave us two real good innings."

The Drillers (32-25) stayed one-half game behind North Division-leading Wichita (33-25) in the Texas League's first-half race with 10 games remaining.

Gus, 25, is the older brother by 13 months over Louie. The Minnesota natives had pitched against each other twice this season. Neither received a decision in the season opener that Tulsa won at Wichita. Gus started that game and Louie was a reliever. In the rematch, Louie got the win and Gus received the loss in Wichita's 7-2 victory in a May 6 doubleheader opener. Both of those previous games were in Wichita.

"Their folks were here and you could hear them in the stands," Hennessey said. "I'm glad they got to see them both pitch and it was a little different for them this time because they root for Louie the first game and Gus the second. Probably a lot less stress."

Louie (6-1) walked one and struck out four as he threw 58 of 85 pitches for strikes. Wichita snapped a 2-2 tie with three runs in the sixth.

The win for Gus (1-3) was his second in two seasons with the Drillers and fourth in pro baseball. Before being drafted by different organizations, they had always been teammates, including in college at Concordia-St. Paul.

In the nightcap, Varland inherited a 3-0 lead from starter John Rooney, who was lifted after three innings as planned. Rooney allowed three hits, didn't issue a walk and struck out four. Andy Pages immediately staked him to a 2-0 lead with a two-run homer in the top of the first as Tulsa the designated road team.

"He did the job he was supposed to do," Hennessey said. "He's going to have to pitch later in the series."

Gus Varland retired the last six batters he faced after giving up Matt Wallner's leadoff double in the fourth. Wallner eventually scored on two groundouts.

Tulsa's Devin Mann's RBI grounder in the sixth eventually proved to be the difference. Wichita scored twice in the sixth, but stranded two runners in scoring position. Guillermo Zuniga pitched around a walk in the seventh as he picked up his second save in as many nights.

"It was just a grind," Hennessey said. "Two good teams, every game is going to be close. It was probably a must-win game for us."

Game 1

WIND SURGE 7, DRILLERS 4

Wichita;010;013;2;—;7;6;0

Tulsa;101;000;2;—;4;8;2

L.Varland, German (6) and Bechtold; Knack, Robertson (4), Adames (6), Drury (6) and Taylor. W: L.Varland (6-1). L: Adames (0-2). Save: German (2); HR: Wichita, Julien (4), Keirsey Jr. (3); Tulsa, Outman (14). RBI: Wichita, Keirsey Jr. 3 (19), Bechtold (23), Julian (14); Tulsa, Outman 2 (38), Ward (38), Taylor (13). E: Tulsa, Lewis (6), Yurchak (2). LOB: Wichita 8, Tulsa 5. T: 2:12. A: 3,807.

Game 2

DRILLERS 4, WIND SURGE 3

Tulsa;200;101;0;—;4;7;0

Wichita;000;102;0;—;3;5;1

Rooney, G.Varland (4), Dodson (6), Leasure (6), Zuniga (7) and Feduccia; Funderburk, Cruz (4), Scherff (6), Gore (6) and Williams. W: G.Varland (1-3). L: Funderburk (6-2). Save: Zuniga (7); HR: Tulsa, Pages (10). RBI: Wichita, Keirsey Jr. 2 (21), Ortega (24); Tulsa, Pages 2 (38), Mann (18). E: Wichita, Ozoria (3). LOB: Wichita 6, Tulsa . T: 2:07.

