Tulsa Drillers update: Wichita blows away Tulsa with 10-run sixth inning on way to 17-4 victory

Wednesday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, LHP Lael Lockhart (1-0, 1.86 ERA); Wichita, TBD.

Season series: Drillers lead 12-6

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Tuesday's game

Any hopes the Tulsa Drillers had of winning Tuesday night were buried in an avalanche of Wichita runs as the Wind Surge scored 10 times in the sixth inning on their way to a 17-4 victory at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas.

The Wind Surge led 7-2 going into the bottom of the sixth when Anthony Prato drew a walk from Tulsa reliever Cole Percival to open the inning, then stole second base. Aaron Sabato walked, and Prato moved up to third on a fly ball. Sabato then stole second, and Prato scored on a single by Jair Camargo, with Sabato going to third. Camargo stole second, and both runners came home on a single by Cole Sturgeon for a 10-2 Wichita lead.

The rally continued as Yunior Severino reached on an infield single, and DaShawn Keirsey singled to load the bases before Will Holland hit a grand slam to right. Cameron Gibbens came in for Percival and proceeded to walk the next six batters, forcing in three more runs and putting Wichita up 17-2. Jose Hernandez relieved Gibbens and struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

Tulsa pitchers walked 14 batters in the game, including eight in the sixth inning.

Drillers starting pitcher Alec Gamboa (9-1) suffered his first loss of the season, allowing six earned runs in 3⅔ innings, leaving the mound with Wichita ahead 6-1 in the fourth.

Justin Yurchak did stake Tulsa to an early 1-0 lead as he singled home Andy Pages, who had doubled with two outs and moved up on a wild pitch. Severino hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the second put Wichita in the lead for good.

An RBI single by Pages in the fourth, and Brandon Lewis' two-run homer in the eighth produced Tulsa's only other runs.

Wind Surge 17, Drillers 4

Tulsa;100;010;020;--;4;8;1

Wichita;031;21(10);00X;--;17;14;0

Gamboa, Dodson (4), Percival (6), Gibbens (6), Hernandez (6), Robertson (8) and Taylor; Woods Richardson, Bentley (6), Phillips (7), Cruz (9) and Camargo. W: Woods Richardson (3-3). L: Gamboa (9-1). HR: TUL, Lewis (15); WCH, Severino (1), Holland (2). RBI: TUL, Lewis 2 (46), Pages (63), Yurchak (36); WCH, Camargo 2 (14), Holland 5 (8), Isola 2 (31), Keirsey Jr. (38), Sabato (2), Severino 3 (6), Sturgeon 3 (42). LOB: Tulsa 6, Wichita 11. T: 3:05. A: 2,177.

— Staff Reports