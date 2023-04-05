Diego Cartaya

Position: Catcher

Age: 21

Height: 6-3; Weight: 219

The Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 1 prospect and ranked 14th overall by mlb.com, was selected for the 2022 Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. Named as the Dodgers' Minor League Player of the Year as he had 22 homers, 22 doubles and 74 RBIs in a career-high 95 games at the Single-A level. Homered off San Diego Padres lefty Blake Snell in a rehab start last year. Signed for a $2.5 million bonus in 2018.

Birthplace: Maracay, Venezuela

Manager Scott Hennessey: "He can really throw, receives the ball really well, has power. The thing that Diego is so advanced in is his mind — the pitchers trust him, he studies a lot ,is well prepared, he knows what is working for the pitchers that night. He's a genius back there and the fans are really going to love him."

Kody Hoese

Position: Infielder

Age: 25

Height: 6-4; Weight: 215

The 25th overall pick in the 2019 draft, has been plagued by injuries in his previous two seasons with Tulsa. Has a combined total of seven homers, 51 RBIs and a .212 batting average. In '19, he batted .357 in 19 games at the Arizona Rookie League to earn a promotion to low Single-A Great Lakes, where he hit .264 in 22 games. Was fourth in the NCAA with 23 homers in 2019. Spent 2020 at the Dodgers’ alternate training site.

College: Tulane

Birthplace: Merrillville, Indiana

Manager Scott Hennessey: "He had a really good offseason, trained in Tampa at Diesel (Optimization). He came into spring training much stronger probably 15 pounds heavier, good weight, had a good spring training. He's going to play third base, but also some at second and shortstop. (He has six career starts at 2B and one at SS). I look for him to have a good year."

Andy Pages

Position: Outfielder

Age: 22

Height: 6-1; Weight: 212

Ranked third in the Texas League with 26 homers for Tulsa last season. was seventh with 80 RBIs and tied for seventh with 29 doubles. Tied for second in the Arizona Fall League with five homers. In '21, selected as the Midwest League (High-A Central) MVP as he led the league with 31 homers, 96 runs, .539 slugging percentage and .933 OPS. Led all Dodgers minor leaguers in homers and RBIs.

Birthplace: Havana, Cuba

Manager Scott Hennessey: "He hit 26 homers with 80 RBIs last year and really never got going. I look at him similar to Michael Busch last year, he will be here a little bit and then we will get him out of here (to Triple-A Oklahoma City)."

Jose Ramos

Position: Outfielder

Age: 22

Height: 6-1; Weight: 200

Batted .313 in 16 at-bats with a tape-measure homer for Panama in the World Baseball Classic last month. His WBC performance helped lift him to Tulsa's roster Last year, batted a combined .249 with 25 homers, 97 RBIs and 169 strikeouts for Single-A Great Lakes and Rancho Cucamonga. Had three homers and 16 RBIs with a .275 batting average in 20 Arizona Fall League games. He also had a homer in the AFL championship game.

Birthplace: Chepo, Panama

Manager Scott Hennessey: "Obviously he's an exciting guy and certainly deserves to be here. Had a good WBC, I think that's what got him over the hump. It carried over when he came back (to spring training). In his first game after the WBC, he hit two of the longest home runs I've ever seen. He can really throw and has tremendous power."

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World