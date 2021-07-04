Tulsa Drillers' Ryan Pepiot continues dominance at home with seven perfect innings against Arkansas Travelers

There’s something special about Ryan Pepiot’s outings at ONEOK Field.
In four games away from the Tulsa Drillers’ (30-23) friendly confines, the 23-year-old right-hander is 0-2 with a 3.09 ERA this season. Across six games at home, he’s 3-0 with a 1.20 ERA.
“I didn’t know that,” he said of his spotless home record. “I like pitching here. It’s a great atmosphere, great fans,” he added with a shy smile.
The humble Pepiot was untouchable at home on Sunday, tossing seven-plus hitless innings with 11 strikeouts in Tulsa’s 3-0 win over the Arkansas Travelers (27-26), which completed the teams’ season series with nine victories apiece. He worked a perfect game into the eighth inning, but was removed by manager Scott Hennessey after an eight-pitch walk to Arkansas designated hitter Brian O’Keefe. A single by Travelers shortstop Jordan Cowan ended the no-hit bid two batters later.
“It’s more disappointing and frustrating coming out like that rather than getting the guy out,” Pepiot said. “But it was a solid day, so I can’t really complain that much.”
With the dominant outing, Pepiot topped his previous season-best six innings of one-hit ball against Springfield on June 23. That start landed him Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week honors, and he looks on pace for another award after Sunday’s performance.
Designated hitter Carlos Rincon’s first-inning RBI single gave Tulsa a 1-0 lead, after right fielder Donovan Casey drilled a leadoff single and stole second base. Catcher Hunter Feduccia’s fifth inning, two-run home run gave his battery mate all the support he needed.
“I know we had a one-run lead before that, but to add a three-run lead later in the ballgame is huge,” Pepiot said. “And (Feduccia) did a great job behind the plate, calling the game and getting me some extra strikes.”
Arkansas threatened against right-handed reliever Justin Hageman in the eighth, but he navigated in and out of a bases-loaded jam to maintain the shutout after the hit by Cowan. Righty Aaron Ochsenbein entered in the ninth and locked down his third save of the season.
From the start, Pepiot impressively navigated an Arkansas lineup that tagged him for four hits and three runs in a June 29 series-opening win. He threw 74 pitches across four innings during that first appearance. In Sunday’s series finale victory, he didn’t reach that mark until the eighth inning, and threw 56 of his 77 pitches for strikes.
“Just attacking the strike zone, throwing strikes with all my pitches,” Pepiot said of the difference in the two outings. “And then just going after each guy, and not nibbling around the strike zone."
Pepiot’s tempo was lightning quick, resulting in Tulsa’s shortest game of the season at two hours and 14 minutes. He often ran his fastball up to 97 miles per hour and combined that with an array of hard changeups and sliders close to 90 miles per hour, mixing up a recipe for success.
“I kind of like to just get the ball and go,” Pepiot said. “The defense gets better behind me, they’re more locked in, and then for me I don’t have to think about the pitch before as long as I just grab the ball and come after it.”
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ No. 7 prospect is on a roll after three-straight winning appearances, meaning he may not be in Tulsa much longer. The former third-round pick out of Butler could soon be on the fast track to the big leagues.
The Drillers open a series at Springfield (18-36) with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday. Whether or not Pepiot’s call comes before that, or at some point this season, remains to be seen. In the meantime, he seems focused on sustained dominance.
“That’s my dream, but it’s a little bit out of my hands,” Pepiot said. “Whatever happens happens this year.”