Tulsa Drillers' Ryan Pepiot continues dominance at home with seven perfect innings against Arkansas Travelers

From the start, Pepiot impressively navigated an Arkansas lineup that tagged him for four hits and three runs in a June 29 series-opening win. He threw 74 pitches across four innings during that first appearance. In Sunday’s series finale victory, he didn’t reach that mark until the eighth inning, and threw 56 of his 77 pitches for strikes.

“Just attacking the strike zone, throwing strikes with all my pitches,” Pepiot said of the difference in the two outings. “And then just going after each guy, and not nibbling around the strike zone."

Pepiot’s tempo was lightning quick, resulting in Tulsa’s shortest game of the season at two hours and 14 minutes. He often ran his fastball up to 97 miles per hour and combined that with an array of hard changeups and sliders close to 90 miles per hour, mixing up a recipe for success.