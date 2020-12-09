Tulsa Drillers receive invitation from World Series champion Dodgers

The Dodgers also extended invitations to all of the teams that have been their full-season affiliates -- Triple-A Oklahoma City, Single-A Great Lakes and Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. Minor League Baseball didn't operate in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

“Our minor league communities are an integral part of the success we have had at the Major League level as each affiliate provides high-quality facilities and comprehensive support essential to developing World Champion caliber players,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said in a press release. “We are proud of the stability our minor league affiliates have provided over the years, and we want to continue our relationships with Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Great Lakes and Rancho Cucamonga.”

Major League Baseball's takeover of the minors includes dropping 40 of the 160 affiliated teams and reorganizing leagues. The Wichita Wind Surge and San Antonio Missions will drop from Triple-A to Double-A, returning to the Texas League, which will grow to 10 teams.

Wichita, which left the TL after 2007 and had been out of affiliated baseball until the canceled 2020 season, announced Wednesday an affiliation invitation from Minnesota. San Antonio, which left the TL after losing to Tulsa in the 2018 finals, will return as San Diego's affiliate, which it was from 2007-18. Amarillo, which had received San Antonio's previous Double-A team in 2019 and defeated the Drillers in the finals that year, will be affiliated with Arizona. All other TL teams and affiliations will remain the same as they were in 2019 and '20.

