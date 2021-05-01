 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa Drillers preview: Three storylines, schedule, fast facts on Double-A Central's teams
0 comments
2021 Tulsa Drillers preview

Tulsa Drillers preview: Three storylines, schedule, fast facts on Double-A Central's teams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Henn2IVIMG_5149

Phillip Wellman (right) embraces Tulsa Drillers manager Scott Hennessey after the Amarillo Sod Poodles won the 2019 Texas League pennant in the last game played at ONEOK Field before Tuesday night. Hennessey and Wellman are the only returning managers in the renamed Double-A Central. Wellman is now with San Antonio.

 Barry Lewis, Tulsa World file

THREE STORYLINES

1. Can the Drillers extend their division title streak?

Before the pandemic canceled the 2020 season, the Drillers played in three consecutive championship series from 2017-19 after capturing North Division titles, winning the Texas League pennant in 2018. Scott Hennessey was the manager in all three of those seasons and he’s back at the Drillers’ helm. Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said, “My excitement about this team comes from Scott’s energy and so if he’s excited, I’m excited. I know he likes the prospects we’ll have, including (2019 first-round draft pick infielders) Kody Hoese and Michael Busch, and our power arms to start the season — with more on the way.”

2. How will the Double-A Central

champion be decided? As of now, that’s not determined because there are no playoffs scheduled across the minors in 2021. That could change if there aren’t any significant COVID-related interruptions that cause regular-season games to be postponed. Completing the regular-season schedule appears to be the priority over the postseason. For the first time in the Drillers’ 45-year history, there won’t be a split season.

3. Will ONEOK Field games be

at full capacity at some point in the season? That’s the Drillers’ hope, but that depends on the Tulsa Health Department and local COVID-19 numbers. At the start of the season, ONEOK Field will be at about 65% of normal capacity, so a maximum of around 5,000 will be able to attend games. The Drillers, who average more than 5,000 fans per game in a normal season, strongly encourage fans to purchase tickets before arriving at ONEOK Field. All full and partial season ticket holders will be issued digital tickets that will be scanned from mobile devices at entrances. Tickets will be accessible through accounts set up through TulsaDrillers.com and the official MiLB First Pitch app.

DOUBLE-A CENTRAL TEAMS

Amarillo Sod Poodles

Affiliation: Arizona Diamondbacks (1st season)

Stadium: Hodgetown (6,631, 2019)

Manager: Shawn Roff (First season)

Coaches: Travis Denker, Doug Drabek, Carlos Mesa

Players to watch: SS Geraldo Perdomo (made ML debut on April 3); RHP Humberto Mejia (3 games with Marlins in 2020)

Last pennant: 2019

2019 record: 72-66 (4th; Texas League champion)

2019 attendance: 427,791 (2nd)

Ticket info: SodPoodles.com, 806-803-9547

Ticket price range: $18-$6

Arkansas Travelers

Affiliation: Seattle Mariners (4th season)

Stadium: Dickey-Stephens Park (5,842, 2007)

Manager: Collin Cowgill (First season)

Coaches: Alon Leichman, Joe Thurston, Ryan McLaughlin

Players to watch: RHP Darren McCaughan (2019 TL pitcher of the year, 7-5, 2.89 ERA); IF Jordan Cowan (.264, 17 SBs — Arkansas ‘19)

Last pennant: 2008

2019 record: 81-57 (1st; North finalist)

2019 attendance: 311,021 (6th)

Ticket info: travs.com, 501-664-7559

Ticket price range: $12-$6

Corpus Christi Hooks

Affiliation: Houston Astros (16th season)

Stadium: Whataburger Field (5,314, 2005)

Manager: Gregorio Petit (First season)

Coaches: Graham Johnson, Rafael Pena

Players to watch: IF Grae Kessinger (grandson of former Cubs all-star SS Don Kessinger), IF Pedro Leon (Astros’ No. 2 prospect)

Last pennant: 2006

2019 record: 66-73 (6th)

2019 attendance: 323,688 (5th)

Ticket info: cchooks.com, 361-561-4665

Ticket price range: $20-$7

Frisco Roughriders

Affiliation: Texas Rangers (18th season)

Stadium: Dr Pepper Ballpark (10,052, 2003)

Manager: Jared Goedert (First season)

Coaches: Jeff Andrews, Josue Perez, Hector Ortiz

Players to watch: C Matt Whatley (ORU/Claremore), C Jordan Procyshen (Drillers ‘19), RHP Cole Winn (15th overall draft choice ‘18)

Last pennant: 2004

2019 record: 68-71 (5th)

2019 attendance: 455,765 (1st)

Ticket info: RidersBaseball.com, 972-334-1993

Ticket price range: $21-$11

Midland Rockhounds

Affiliation: Oakland A’s (22nd season)

Stadium: Momentum Bank Ballpark (6,669, 2002)

Manager: Bobby Crosby (First season)

Coaches: Steve Connelly, Juan Dilone, Kevin Kouzmanoff

Players to watch: Roster unannounced

Last pennant: 2017

2019 record: 73-66 (3rd; South finalist)

2019 attendance: 285,368 (7th)

Ticket info: midlandrockhounds.org, 432-520-2255

Ticket price range: $15-$12

NW Arkansas Naturals

Affiliation: Kansas City Royals (13th season)

Stadium: Arvest Ballpark (6,500, 2008)

Manager: Scott Thorman (First season)

Coaches: Derrick Lewis, Abraham O. Nunez

Players to watch: IF Bobby Witt Jr. (No. 2 selection in ‘19 draft); RHP Jonathan Bowlan (2018 second round)

Last pennant: 2010

2019 record: 57-81 (8th)

2019 attendance: 284,829 (8th)

Ticket info: nwanaturals.com, 479-927-4900; 877-444-2637

Ticket price range: $14.75-$8.75

San Antonio Missions

Affiliation: San Diego Padres (13th season)

Stadium: Wolff Stadium (9,400, 1994)

Manager: Phillip Wellman (4th season)

Coaches: Freddy Flores, Raul Padron, Pete Zamora

Players to watch: Roster unannounced

Last pennant: 2011

Ticket info: samissions.com, 210-675-7275

Ticket price range: $30-$10

Springfield Cardinals

Affiliation: St. Louis Cardinals (16th season)

Stadium: Hammons Field (8,056, 2004)

Manager: Jose Leger (First season)

Coaches: Darwin Marrero, Tyger Pederson

Players to watch: 3B Nolan Gorman (2018 first round), C Ivan Herrera (made Springfield debut at age 18 in ‘18)

Last pennant: 2012

2019 record: 60-80 (7th)

2019 attendance: 328,217 (4th)

Ticket info: springfieldcardinals.com, 417-863-0395

Ticket price range: TBA

Tulsa Drillers

Affiliation: Los Angeles Dodgers (6th season)

Stadium: ONEOK Field (7,833, 2010)

Manager: Scott Hennessey (4th season)

Coaches: Dave Borkowski, Chris Gutierrez, Brett Pill

Players to watch: 2B Michael Busch (2019 first round), 3B Kody Hoese (2019 first round)

Last pennant: 2018

2019 record: 78-61 (2nd; North champion)

2019 attendance: 374,501 (3rd)

Ticket info: tulsadrillers.com, 918-744-5901

Ticket price range: $30-$7

Wichita Wind Surge

Affiliation: Minnesota Twins (1st season)

Stadium: Riverfront Stadium (10,025, 2020)

Manager: Ramon Borrego (First season)

Coaches: Ryan Smith, Luis Ramirez, Virgil Vasquez, Joe Mangiameli

Players to watch: OF Gilberto Celestino (signed with Astros for $2.5 million in ‘15), RHP Cole Sands (7-3, 2.61 ERA at Single-A, ‘19)

Last pennant: 1999 (Wranglers)

Ticket info: windsurge.com, 316-221-8000

Ticket price range: $20-$10

Notes: San Antonio was out of the league in 2019-20; Wichita was out of the league from 2008-20. Seating capacities are under normal conditions.

DRILLERS 2021 SCHEDULE

May 4-9: Amarillo; May 11-16: at NW Arkansas; May 18-23: Wichita; May 25-30: at Arkansas; June 1-6: at NW Arkansas; June 8-13: Wichita; June 15-20: at Arkansas; June 22-27: Springfield; June 29-July 4: Arkansas; July 11-16: at Springfield; July 18-23: at Wichita; July 20-25: NW Arkansas; July 27-Aug. 1: Midland; Aug. 3-8: at Springfield; Aug. 10-15: Wichita; Aug. 17-22: NW Arkansas; Aug. 24-29: at Wichita; Aug. 31-Sept. 5: Springfield; Sept. 7-12: at Midland; Sept. 14-19: at Amarillo.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News