Tulsa Drillers preview: Three storylines, schedule, fast facts on Double-A Central's teams

THREE STORYLINES
1. Can the Drillers extend their division title streak?
Before the pandemic canceled the 2020 season, the Drillers played in three consecutive championship series from 2017-19 after capturing North Division titles, winning the Texas League pennant in 2018. Scott Hennessey was the manager in all three of those seasons and he’s back at the Drillers’ helm. Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said, “My excitement about this team comes from Scott’s energy and so if he’s excited, I’m excited. I know he likes the prospects we’ll have, including (2019 first-round draft pick infielders) Kody Hoese and Michael Busch, and our power arms to start the season — with more on the way.”
2. How will the Double-A Central
champion be decided? As of now, that’s not determined because there are no playoffs scheduled across the minors in 2021. That could change if there aren’t any significant COVID-related interruptions that cause regular-season games to be postponed. Completing the regular-season schedule appears to be the priority over the postseason. For the first time in the Drillers’ 45-year history, there won’t be a split season.
3. Will ONEOK Field games be
at full capacity at some point in the season? That’s the Drillers’ hope, but that depends on the Tulsa Health Department and local COVID-19 numbers. At the start of the season, ONEOK Field will be at about 65% of normal capacity, so a maximum of around 5,000 will be able to attend games. The Drillers, who average more than 5,000 fans per game in a normal season, strongly encourage fans to purchase tickets before arriving at ONEOK Field. All full and partial season ticket holders will be issued digital tickets that will be scanned from mobile devices at entrances. Tickets will be accessible through accounts set up through TulsaDrillers.com and the official MiLB First Pitch app.
DOUBLE-A CENTRAL TEAMS
Amarillo Sod Poodles
Affiliation: Arizona Diamondbacks (1st season)
Stadium: Hodgetown (6,631, 2019)
Manager: Shawn Roff (First season)
Coaches: Travis Denker, Doug Drabek, Carlos Mesa
Players to watch: SS Geraldo Perdomo (made ML debut on April 3); RHP Humberto Mejia (3 games with Marlins in 2020)
Last pennant: 2019
2019 record: 72-66 (4th; Texas League champion)
2019 attendance: 427,791 (2nd)
Ticket info: SodPoodles.com, 806-803-9547
Ticket price range: $18-$6
Arkansas Travelers
Affiliation: Seattle Mariners (4th season)
Stadium: Dickey-Stephens Park (5,842, 2007)
Manager: Collin Cowgill (First season)
Coaches: Alon Leichman, Joe Thurston, Ryan McLaughlin
Players to watch: RHP Darren McCaughan (2019 TL pitcher of the year, 7-5, 2.89 ERA); IF Jordan Cowan (.264, 17 SBs — Arkansas ‘19)
Last pennant: 2008
2019 record: 81-57 (1st; North finalist)
2019 attendance: 311,021 (6th)
Ticket info: travs.com, 501-664-7559
Ticket price range: $12-$6
Corpus Christi Hooks
Affiliation: Houston Astros (16th season)
Stadium: Whataburger Field (5,314, 2005)
Manager: Gregorio Petit (First season)
Coaches: Graham Johnson, Rafael Pena
Players to watch: IF Grae Kessinger (grandson of former Cubs all-star SS Don Kessinger), IF Pedro Leon (Astros’ No. 2 prospect)
Last pennant: 2006
2019 record: 66-73 (6th)
2019 attendance: 323,688 (5th)
Ticket info: cchooks.com, 361-561-4665
Ticket price range: $20-$7
Frisco Roughriders
Affiliation: Texas Rangers (18th season)
Stadium: Dr Pepper Ballpark (10,052, 2003)
Manager: Jared Goedert (First season)
Coaches: Jeff Andrews, Josue Perez, Hector Ortiz
Players to watch: C Matt Whatley (ORU/Claremore), C Jordan Procyshen (Drillers ‘19), RHP Cole Winn (15th overall draft choice ‘18)
Last pennant: 2004
2019 record: 68-71 (5th)
2019 attendance: 455,765 (1st)
Ticket info: RidersBaseball.com, 972-334-1993
Ticket price range: $21-$11
Midland Rockhounds
Affiliation: Oakland A’s (22nd season)
Stadium: Momentum Bank Ballpark (6,669, 2002)
Manager: Bobby Crosby (First season)
Coaches: Steve Connelly, Juan Dilone, Kevin Kouzmanoff
Players to watch: Roster unannounced
Last pennant: 2017
2019 record: 73-66 (3rd; South finalist)
2019 attendance: 285,368 (7th)
Ticket info: midlandrockhounds.org, 432-520-2255
Ticket price range: $15-$12
NW Arkansas Naturals
Affiliation: Kansas City Royals (13th season)
Stadium: Arvest Ballpark (6,500, 2008)
Manager: Scott Thorman (First season)
Coaches: Derrick Lewis, Abraham O. Nunez
Players to watch: IF Bobby Witt Jr. (No. 2 selection in ‘19 draft); RHP Jonathan Bowlan (2018 second round)
Last pennant: 2010
2019 record: 57-81 (8th)
2019 attendance: 284,829 (8th)
Ticket info: nwanaturals.com, 479-927-4900; 877-444-2637
Ticket price range: $14.75-$8.75
San Antonio Missions
Affiliation: San Diego Padres (13th season)
Stadium: Wolff Stadium (9,400, 1994)
Manager: Phillip Wellman (4th season)
Coaches: Freddy Flores, Raul Padron, Pete Zamora
Players to watch: Roster unannounced
Last pennant: 2011
Ticket info: samissions.com, 210-675-7275
Ticket price range: $30-$10
Springfield Cardinals
Affiliation: St. Louis Cardinals (16th season)
Stadium: Hammons Field (8,056, 2004)
Manager: Jose Leger (First season)
Coaches: Darwin Marrero, Tyger Pederson
Players to watch: 3B Nolan Gorman (2018 first round), C Ivan Herrera (made Springfield debut at age 18 in ‘18)
Last pennant: 2012
2019 record: 60-80 (7th)
2019 attendance: 328,217 (4th)
Ticket info: springfieldcardinals.com, 417-863-0395
Ticket price range: TBA
Tulsa Drillers
Affiliation: Los Angeles Dodgers (6th season)
Stadium: ONEOK Field (7,833, 2010)
Manager: Scott Hennessey (4th season)
Coaches: Dave Borkowski, Chris Gutierrez, Brett Pill
Players to watch: 2B Michael Busch (2019 first round), 3B Kody Hoese (2019 first round)
Last pennant: 2018
2019 record: 78-61 (2nd; North champion)
2019 attendance: 374,501 (3rd)
Ticket info: tulsadrillers.com, 918-744-5901
Ticket price range: $30-$7
Wichita Wind Surge
Affiliation: Minnesota Twins (1st season)
Stadium: Riverfront Stadium (10,025, 2020)
Manager: Ramon Borrego (First season)
Coaches: Ryan Smith, Luis Ramirez, Virgil Vasquez, Joe Mangiameli
Players to watch: OF Gilberto Celestino (signed with Astros for $2.5 million in ‘15), RHP Cole Sands (7-3, 2.61 ERA at Single-A, ‘19)
Last pennant: 1999 (Wranglers)
Ticket info: windsurge.com, 316-221-8000
Ticket price range: $20-$10
Notes: San Antonio was out of the league in 2019-20; Wichita was out of the league from 2008-20. Seating capacities are under normal conditions.
DRILLERS 2021 SCHEDULE
May 4-9: Amarillo; May 11-16: at NW Arkansas; May 18-23: Wichita; May 25-30: at Arkansas; June 1-6: at NW Arkansas; June 8-13: Wichita; June 15-20: at Arkansas; June 22-27: Springfield; June 29-July 4: Arkansas; July 11-16: at Springfield; July 18-23: at Wichita; July 20-25: NW Arkansas; July 27-Aug. 1: Midland; Aug. 3-8: at Springfield; Aug. 10-15: Wichita; Aug. 17-22: NW Arkansas; Aug. 24-29: at Wichita; Aug. 31-Sept. 5: Springfield; Sept. 7-12: at Midland; Sept. 14-19: at Amarillo.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World