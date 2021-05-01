Tulsa Drillers preview: Three storylines, schedule, fast facts on Double-A Central's teams

THREE STORYLINES

1. Can the Drillers extend their division title streak?

Before the pandemic canceled the 2020 season, the Drillers played in three consecutive championship series from 2017-19 after capturing North Division titles, winning the Texas League pennant in 2018. Scott Hennessey was the manager in all three of those seasons and he’s back at the Drillers’ helm. Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said, “My excitement about this team comes from Scott’s energy and so if he’s excited, I’m excited. I know he likes the prospects we’ll have, including (2019 first-round draft pick infielders) Kody Hoese and Michael Busch, and our power arms to start the season — with more on the way.”

2. How will the Double-A Central

champion be decided? As of now, that’s not determined because there are no playoffs scheduled across the minors in 2021. That could change if there aren’t any significant COVID-related interruptions that cause regular-season games to be postponed. Completing the regular-season schedule appears to be the priority over the postseason. For the first time in the Drillers’ 45-year history, there won’t be a split season.

3. Will ONEOK Field games be