Travelers strike early, shut out Drillers

Arkansas Travelers batterymates Adam Hill and Brian O’Keefe are off to a good start in their first season with the Seattle Mariners organization.
On Wednesday night, Hill pitched six innings as he combined with two relievers on a two-hitter while O’Keefe had a home run and four RBIs to lead the Travelers past the Drillers 7-0 at ONEOK Field.
The Travelers (25-24) cooled off the Drillers (28-21), who had won six of their seven previous games.
“It just wasn’t our night,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.
O’Keefe, who played against the Drillers for Springfield in the Texas League in 2019, is batting .312 with 10 homers this season after spending his first five pro years in St. Louis’ farm system. His 34 RBIs rank third in Double-A Central.
Hill was acquired by Seattle from Milwaukee in Dec. 2019 for Omar Narvaez, but did not play last year as the minor league season was canceled. Hill was acquired by Milwaukee in early 2019 from the New York Mets.
Before Wednesday, Hill (1-1) didn’t have much to show on his won-loss record for a strong month of June. Hill has not allowed more than two runs in his past five starts. In a previous start against Tulsa, he allowed one run in four innings on June 16.
Run support, however, was not a problem for Hill in his latest start. After the game’s start was delayed by rain for 16 minutes, the Travelers scored five in the first inning off right-hander Bryan Brickhouse, who entered with a 1.15 ERA.
Bobby Honeyman led off with a double and Julio Rodriguez was hit by a pitch. One out later with runners at second and third, O’Keefe delivered a two-run single. O’Keefe then advanced to second on Josh Morgan’s base hit.
Jordan Cowan lined a single that scored O’Keefe as Morgan moved to third and Cowan went to second on right fielder Donovan Casey’s error. Morgan scored on Joe Rizzo’s groundout. Connor Lien walked and David Masters then singled home Cowan for a 5-0 lead.
Hill walked two in the first, but narrowly escaped significant damage as Carlos Rincon hit a towering deep flyout to end the inning.
“Carlos put a good swing on it and very seldom does a ball drift to left-center like that one did — it just went into that deep spot,” Hennessey said. “If that goes over, it’s a 5-3 game and maybe a different outcome.”
The only hit Hill gave up was Miguel Vargas’ leadoff single in the fourth. Hill walked three and struck out five as he threw 54 of his 83 pitches for strikes. The Drillers were shut out for the fourth time this season.
“He had a couple pitches working, and worked back and forth good,” Hennessey said. “We tip our hat to that. He threw a good game and really didn’t make adjustments.”
Drillers lefty Austin Drury bounced back from a rough Tulsa debut with a strong relief outing. He followed Brickhouse with 3⅓ hitless innings as he struck out five.
“Austin Drury was outstanding,” Hennessey said.
O’Keefe added to the Travelers’ lead with a two-run homer in the fifth off Jordan Martinson.
The six-game series, tied at 1, is scheduled to continue at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.
Travelers 7, Drillers 0
Arkansas;500;020;000;—;7;8;1
Tulsa;000;000;000;—;0;2;2
Hill, Kober (7), Anderson (9) and O’Keefe; Brickhouse, Drury (1), Martinson (5), Schwaab (8) and Berman. W: Hill (1-1). L: Brickhouse (1-2). HR: Arkansas, O’Keefe (10). RBIs: Arkansas — O’Keefe 4 (34), Cowan (13), Rizzo (22), Masters (9). E: Arkansas, Cowan (3); Tulsa, Casey (3), Amaya (6). LOB: Arkansas 5, Tulsa 8. T: 2:36. A: 3,240.