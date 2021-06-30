Travelers strike early, shut out Drillers

Run support, however, was not a problem for Hill in his latest start. After the game’s start was delayed by rain for 16 minutes, the Travelers scored five in the first inning off right-hander Bryan Brickhouse, who entered with a 1.15 ERA.

Bobby Honeyman led off with a double and Julio Rodriguez was hit by a pitch. One out later with runners at second and third, O’Keefe delivered a two-run single. O’Keefe then advanced to second on Josh Morgan’s base hit.

Jordan Cowan lined a single that scored O’Keefe as Morgan moved to third and Cowan went to second on right fielder Donovan Casey’s error. Morgan scored on Joe Rizzo’s groundout. Connor Lien walked and David Masters then singled home Cowan for a 5-0 lead.

Hill walked two in the first, but narrowly escaped significant damage as Carlos Rincon hit a towering deep flyout to end the inning.

“Carlos put a good swing on it and very seldom does a ball drift to left-center like that one did — it just went into that deep spot,” Hennessey said. “If that goes over, it’s a 5-3 game and maybe a different outcome.”