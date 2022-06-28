Travelers rout Drillers in second-half opener

Tuesday night's Texas League second-half opener at ONEOK Field was expected to be a pitchers' duel.

Both starters, Tulsa's Bobby Miller and Arkansas' Emerson Hancock, were 2020 first-round draft choices who have dominated at times this season.

And the Drillers and Travelers were the league's second-lowest scoring teams in the first half.

However, not much went according to form after Miller and Hancock breezed through the first inning. Neither made it through five innings, and they combined to allow nine runs.

The game turned into a battle of the bullpens, and Arkansas' was much better in a 14-5 victory over Tulsa.

Arkansas relievers allowed one run on two hits over five innings, while Tulsa's bullpen gave up nine runs and 10 walks in 4⅓ innings.

Rob Kaminsky (2-1), a lefty reliever who was in the majors with St. Louis in 2020, picked up the win with a scoreless fifth inning. Kaminsky followed Hancock, the sixth overall pick by Seattle in 2020. Hancock gave up four runs on five hits in four innings. He walked one and struck out five as 49 of his 81 pitches were strikes.

Miller (3-3) received the loss although he left with the game tied at 4. He went 4⅔ innings and was charged with five runs on six hits; he walked three and struck out five. He threw 56 of 95 pitches for strikes.

Wildness gave the Travelers the go-ahead run in the fifth. After Miller retired the first two batters, he plunked Jake Scheiner and walked walked Zach DeLoach. Gus Varland relieved Miller and walked two in a row to force in the run.

Arkansas added a run in the sixth on former Oklahoma State and Edmond Deer Creek infielder Kaden Polcovich's RBI single.

The Travelers, helped by two errors, broke the game open with four runs in the seventh off Austin Drury. A hit, an error by second baseman Devin Mann, and a walk loaded the bases for Jake Anchia, who lined a two-run single off of Drury's left arm. That knocked Drury out of the game and brought in right-hander Kevin Malisheski for his Drillers debut.

Another run scored when shortstop Leonel Valera dropped a pop fly in short left field, and Joe Rizzo followed with a RBI double for a 10-4 lead.

Arkansas scored four runs with the help of five walks and a hit-by-pitch in the ninth.

The Drillers (40-28) entered Tuesday with 10 wins in their past 13 games en route to capturing the North Division first-half title. A big part of their success during that stretch was an emphasis on throwing strikes, but that didn't happen Tuesday as Tulsa gave up a season-high 13 walks while Arkansas issued just one.

Tulsa opened the scoring with three runs in the second. Hunter Feduccia drew a leadoff walk and Carson Taylor had an infield hit. Two outs later, Brandon Lewis lined a two-run double. Lewis scored on Leonel Valera's bloop hit.

Arkansas (37-33) tallied once in the third, but Tulsa got that run back quickly on Ryan Ward's leadoff homer over the Travelers bullpen in the bottom of the third.

But just as it did for the Drillers earlier, a leadoff walk ignited a three-run rally for the Travelers in the fourth. DeLoach's RBI double followed the walk. Cade Marlowe's single drove in DeLoach. Marlowe stole second and eventually scored the tying run on Jake Anchia's single that highlighted an inning that set the tone for the rest of the night.

TRAVELERS 14, DRILLERS 4

Arkansas;001;311;404;—;14;11;0

Tulsa;031;000;001;—;5;7;2

Hancock, Kaminsky (5), Kober (6), Arias (7), Ellingson (8), Boches (9) and Anchia; Miller, Varland (5), Drury (6), Malisheski (7), Gibbens (9), Avelino (9) and Feduccia. W: Kaminsky (2-1). L: Miller (3-3). HR: Tulsa, Ward (15), Yurchak (2). RBI: Arkansas, Anchia 3 (20), Marlowe 2 (41), DeLoach 2 (33), Polcovich (25), Rizzo (35), Unloe 2 (16), Larsen (33); Tulsa, Lewis 2 (17), Ward (41), Valera (5), Yurchak (16). E: Tulsa, Mann (8), Valera (6). LOB: Arkansas 12, Tulsa 4. T: 3:13. A: 4,617.

