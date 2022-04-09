Top prospects, experience lead to high expectations for Drillers

This year's Opening Night roster for the Tulsa Drillers is arguably the strongest in the team's 45-year history.

"It is an experienced team, but it's a talented group of guys that are returning, too, so that's the fun part of this," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.

The Drillers' 28-man active roster has 22 players who were with the team last year when they finished 63-57. That type of continuity is incredibly rare in the minor leagues.

"It's a lot of advantage because the guys know the league and what it takes to win games and be good," Hennessey said.

MLB.com ranks the Drillers as having the third most-loaded team in the minors and second in Double-A. They rank behind Pittsburgh's Double-A affiliate Altoona and San Francisco's high Single-A affiliate Eugene. Besides Tulsa, the only other Texas League team in the top 10 is Texas affiliate Frisco at No. 6.

Last year, the Drillers had their three-year streak of North Division titles snapped as they missed the playoffs by two wins. This year, the league will return to four teams (instead of two) in the playoffs and having a split-season format, so it will be surprising if the Drillers don't reach the postseason.

Tulsa's roster includes 10 of the parent Los Angeles Dodgers' top-30 prospects as ranked by MLB.com and Baseball America — pitchers Bobby Miller, Michael Grove and Clayton Beeter; second baseman Michael Busch; shortstop Jacob Amaya; third baseman Kody Hoese; outfielders James Outman and Andy Pages; and catcher Carson Taylor. Utilityman Devin Mann is in the Baseball America top 30. while first baseman Justin Yurchak is in the mlb.com rankings.

Miller, Busch and Pages are widely regarded among the top 100 prospects in the minors. Pages hit the first Double-A pitch he faced for a RBI double in Friday's 5-4 win in the season opener at Wichita.

The prospects list doesn't even include an impressive set of returning relievers. Mark Washington was 6-1 with a 2.00 ERA in 37 appearances last season, Aaron Ochsenbein had a team-high eight saves, and Guillermo Zuniga and Justin Hagenman (7-4) tied for the team lead in wins. Hagenman picked up the win and Ochsenbein struck out the side on 12 pitches for the save Friday.

Promising newcomers are third baseman Brandon Lewis, who had a combined 30 homers and 86 RBIs in Single-A last year, and outfielder Ryan Ward, who had 27 homers and 84 RBIs at high Single-A Great Lakes. They were overshadowed by Pages winning their league's MVP award as he had 31 homers and 88 RBIs.

Also returning to the league this year is its name that goes back to 1888 — Texas League — after a year where it was known instead as Double-A Central. All of the minors' traditional league names are back in 2022.

Here's how the rest of the Texas League shapes up as the season starts with their 2021 records.

NORTH DIVISION

Arkansas (64-56): The Travelers return 14 players who ended the season with them last year. Their pitching staff is led by Seattle's top prospect, George Kirby, a 2019 first-round draft choice from Elon. Also on the staff are Rob Kaminsky and Braden Shipley, who have pitched in the majors.

Northwest Arkansas (64-55): The defending champion Naturals have Kansas City's top pitching prospect, lefty Asa Lacy, the fourth overall pick of the 2020 draft from Texas A&M. Also on the pitching staff are Angel Zerpa, who pitched for Kansas City last September, and Zach Willeman, who had a 3.78 ERA in 33 games for Tulsa last season.

Springfield (45-75): Third baseman Jordan Walker is St. Louis' top prospect after he batted .317 with 14 homers in his first 82 pro games last year. The Cards' lineup also has returning shortstop Delvin Perez and catcher Julio Rodriguez, who has Yadier Molina-type potential defensively.

Wichita (69-51): Outfielder Austin Martin, a 2020 first-round pick from Vanderbilt, is the Minnesota Twins' top prospect.

SOUTH DIVISION

Amarillo (59-61): Despite having only seven games of pro experience, outfielder Corbin Carroll is the Arizona Diamondbacks' No. 1 prospect and among the top 20 in all the minors. The pitching staff includes Matt Tabor, who pitched Amarillo's first no-hitter last season, and former University of Oklahoma right-hander Blake Rogers.

Corpus Christi (54-65): Nineteen players return from last year, but most of the Houston Astros' top prospects are elsewhere in their organization. The infield includes Grae Kessinger -- the grandson of former Cubs all-star shortstop Don Kessinger hit a three-run homer in the opener Friday.

Frisco (64-55): Top Rangers prospect Jack Leiter, the No. 2 overall selection in last year's draft from Vanderbilt, is making his pro debut. His batterymates will include former Oral Roberts/Claremore catcher Matt Whatley and former Drillers catcher Jordan Prochysen. Frisco had the South Division's best record last year but didn't make the playoffs.

Midland (59-60): Third baseman Zack Gelof is Oakland's No. 2 prospect. Former Owasso infielder Jonah Bride returns after batting .265 with the TL's best walk rate.

San Antonio (57-63): A veteran team without many prospects includes 2015 Drillers infielder Brandon Dixon, who hit 15 homers for the Detroit Tigers in 2019.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.