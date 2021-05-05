Thursday's Drillers game includes Cody Bellinger bobbleheads promotion

Thursday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Amarillo, RHP Ryan Weiss (2019 — 8-7, 4.07 ERA at Single-A Kane County/Visalia); Tulsa, RHP Michael Grove (2019 — 0-5, 6.10 ERA at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga)
Promotions: Cody Bellinger bobbleheads — The first 1,000 fans ages 5 and up entering through the Oil Derrick, Osage/Greenwood or First Base entrances will receive a bobblehead of the 2016 Driller who will be posing with his 2019 National League MVP Award. Thirsty Thursday — Bud and Bud Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. Soft drinks also will be $2 per serving at the main concessions stands. Go Green Night — The Drillers players will wear special green jerseys. Go Green representatives will be located on the concourse to give reminders and tips on recycling.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Amarillo (Fireworks)
Driller bits
Roster move: Lefty reliever Darien Nunez was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City and the Drillers received right-hander Hunter Speer from extended spring training. Nunez struck out three in a scoreless inning in Tuesday's opener. Speer, a 25th-round Los Angeles Dodgers draft choice in 2018, was 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA in 42 relief appearances for short-season Ogden during the 2018-19 seasons. That move came after the Dodgers called up again 2019 Drillers pitcher Edwin Uceta to the majors Wednesday from OKC. Uceta lost his major league debut Friday.