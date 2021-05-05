Thursday's Drillers game includes Cody Bellinger bobbleheads promotion

Thursday

Promotions: Cody Bellinger bobbleheads — The first 1,000 fans ages 5 and up entering through the Oil Derrick, Osage/Greenwood or First Base entrances will receive a bobblehead of the 2016 Driller who will be posing with his 2019 National League MVP Award. Thirsty Thursday — Bud and Bud Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. Soft drinks also will be $2 per serving at the main concessions stands. Go Green Night — The Drillers players will wear special green jerseys. Go Green representatives will be located on the concourse to give reminders and tips on recycling.