Taylor hits walk-off HR, Dodgers deck Cards 3-1 in WC game

St. Louis finished 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position, stranding 11 overall. The Cardinals went on a 17-game winning streak in September to grab the second wild-card spot, only to see their playoff dreams squelched.

“That's a clubhouse full of guys that are hurting,” manager Mike Shildt said.

Dueling aces Adam Wainwright of St. Louis and the Dodgers' Max Scherzer struggled with their control early in just the second winner-take-all game in postseason history with two starting pitchers aged 37-plus. Wainwright is 40; Scherzer is 37.

“They were relentless,” Wainwright said of the Dodgers. “We had our chances to win that game.”

Wainwright and Scherzer issued two walks apiece through the first three innings. Scherzer's wild pitch led to a run in the first and he plunked Harrison Bader in the fourth.

Turner tied it at 1 in the fourth on a leadoff solo shot into the Dodgers' bullpen in left. It was the first homer Wainwright has ever given up on a curveball in the postseason. Turner’s 13 postseason homers are the most in franchise history.

St. Louis led 1-0 when Edman scored on Scherzer’s wild pitch. Edman singled leading off, stole second base and went to third when O’Neill fouled out to right.