Tulsa Drillers outfielder Jonny DeLuca can't recall ever hitting a homer in four consecutive games, at any level, before accomplishing that feat during the past week at ONEOK Field.

DeLuca led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run on three consecutive nights Thursday through Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon, DeLuca waited an at-bat. After grounding out in the first, his third-inning homer sparked the Drillers to a 4-3 comeback victory over the Wichita Wind Surge.

"That kind of got us going," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.

DeLuca is the first Driller to homer in four consecutive games since Ryan Noda did it from July 21-25, 2021. He went on to win the Texas League homer title and is now in the majors with Oakland.

"It's pretty fun when things are going good," DeLuca said. "I've got a little hot streak there and hopefully keep it going."

In his previous 10 games this season, DeLuca only had one homer. DeLuca then spent a lot of time working with Drillers hitting coach Lou Iannotti and that paid off as he went 8-for-22 in the series to raise his batting average from .200 to .269.

"Last week I didn't feel very good," DeLuca said. "Just worked in the cage, getting some of my body stuff right, sequencing right, swinging at good pitches and keep everything simple."

Drillers second baseman Jorbit Vivas also has an impressive streak with a hit in all 15 games this season. His current streak is the longest by a Driller since Jacob Scavuzzo hit in 21 games in a row in 2018. Vivas, who is batting .400, homered twice Sunday. All of DeLuca's homers in the series were followed by Vivas hits.

"I haven't seen too many hot streaks like his right now," DeLuca said.

Vivas' second blast tied the game at 3 in the sixth inning. Andy Pages then drew a walk, stole second and scored on Jose Ramos' two-out single.

For the second time in the series, the Drillers won despite only having four hits while up giving up five. The Drillers (10-5) won four in the six-game series. They have won their first three series for the first time since 2012.

Tulsa's starting pitchers have been consistently strong this year while the bullpen has struggled at times. That script was flipped Sunday as Wichita (7-8) scored three in the first off starter Landon Knack. First baseman Imanol Vargas' error led to Knack leaving with only two outs recorded after reaching his inning limit of 30 pitches.

But Carlo Reyes, Lael Lockhart, Trevor Bettencourt (2-0), Braydon Fisher and Ryan Sublette combined for 8 1/3 shutout innings as they allowed only two hits and struck out 13.

"That was the story of the day," Hennessey said. "They kept us in the game.

"We did just enough offensively to get it done."

The Drillers will pitch Nick Frasso (0-1) in the opener of a six-game series at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday against the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Sunday

DRILLERS 4, WIND SURGE 3

Wichita;300;000;000;—;3;5;1

Tulsa;002;002;00x;—;4;4;1

Luna, Nordlin (5), Boyle (7), Scherff (8) and Winkel; Knack, Reyes (2), Lockhart (3), Bettencourt (6), Fisher (7), Sublette (9) and Cartaya. W: Bettencourt (2-0). L: Nordlin (0-1). Save: Sublette (1). HR: Wichita, Keirsey Jr. (2); Tulsa, DeLuca (5), Vivas 2 (4). RBI: Wichita, Keirsey Jr. 2 (5), Winkel (3); Tulsa, DeLuca (6), Vivas 2 (12), Ramos (6). E: Wichita, Winkel (3); Tulsa, Vargas (2). LOB: Wichita 8, Tulsa 6. T: 2:36. A: 4,461.

Saturday

WIND SURGE 4, DRILLERS 3

Wichita;010;002;001;—;4;9;1

Tulsa;101;001;000;—;3;7;3

Donato, Beck (5), German (7), Funderburk (7), McMahon (9) and Banuelosl; Sheehan, Harris (5), Rooney (6), Dodson (8) and Taylor. W: Funderburk (1-0). L: Dodson (2-1). Save: McMahon (1). HR: Wichita, Holland (1), Rucker (3); Tulsa, DeLuca (4), Vivas (2), Ramos (2). RBI: Wichita, Holland (4), Rucker (8); Tulsa, DeLuca (5), Vivas (10), Ramos (5). E: Wichita, Lee (2); Tulsa, Lewis 2 (3), Taylor (2). DP: Wichita 1, Tulsa 1. LOB: Wichita 11, Tulsa 9. T: 2:42. A: 5,844.