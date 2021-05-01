`Special' Opening Night ahead for Drillers on Tuesday

"Depending on the preliminary results of this experimental rule change, MLB may require two infielders to be positioned entirely on each side of second base in the second half of the Double-A season. These restrictions on defensive positioning are intended to increase the batting average on balls in play."

Fans won't be allowed on the field for ceremonial first pitches/festivities or in-game contests. Those will still be held, but in other areas of the stadium and shown on the larger video board that made its debut during the Drillers' 2020 season in the Texas Collegiate League.

Mask-wearing is mandatory for fans except when eating or drinking at their seat locations. And fans are asked to not congregate in groups on the concourse.

All transactions at ONEOK Field, including the Team Store and concessions, will be cashless. The only payments accepted will be on credit or debit cards.

Not just because it is occurring in May instead of April, it will be a different type of Opening Night for the Drillers and the other minor league teams after the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.