`Special' Opening Night ahead for Drillers on Tuesday

For fans who attend the Tulsa Drillers' opener on Tuesday and haven't been to ONEOK Field in the nearly 600 days since the last minor league game, some things will look very familiar and some won't.
At first glance, the matchup will be the same — the Drillers hosting the Amarillo Sod Poodles — just as it was in the Texas League Championship Series that finished on Sept. 15, 2019 with Amarillo winning the decisive Game 5 on a ninth-inning rally.
Drillers manager Scott Hennessey and pitching coach Dave Borkowski will return, but the Drillers are expected to only have a few players back, and the Sod Poodles won't have any. Amarillo's parent team has changed from the San Diego Padres to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres' affiliate in the league will be the San Antonio Missions, just as it was from 2007-18.
Another change is the Los Angeles Dodgers-affiliated Drillers aren't in the Texas League anymore — it's been renamed as Double-A Central — that's all a part of Major League Baseball's takeover of Minor League Baseball.
For the first time in the Drillers' 45-year history, they are in a league with 10 teams instead of eight as the MLB takeover resulted in the San Antonio Missions and Wichita Wind Surge being shifted from Triple-A to Double-A. Except for the past two years and 1965-67, San Antonio has been a Texas League member since 1907. Wichita was in the TL from 1987-2007.
The Drillers, however, won't be seeing San Antonio this year as COVID-19 precautions led MLB to modifying the schedule for 2021. The season's start was pushed back four weeks — May 4 will be the latest start for a Drillers home opener — the previous was April 29 in 1978. The regular season was shortened from 140 to 120 games, and the ending will be pushed back two weeks to Sept. 19 instead of winding up on Labor Day.
Also, for the first time the Drillers won't play every team in the league, as Southern Division teams San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Frisco aren't included on their schedule to cut down on travel. That will keep Tulsa fans from seeing Frisco catcher Matt Whatley, who played for Oral Roberts and Claremore. The Drillers, however, will be seeing a lot of the Wind Surge as they will meet in 30 games — 25% of the schedule.
Schedules also will be easier to remember this year as every series is set for six games — Tuesday through Sunday — with no games on Monday.
When they enter the ballpark, fans will notice the new Jackie Robinson mural that overlooks ONEOK Field beyond the left-field wall. Sightlines beyond the outfield walls also will be different than in 2019 due to new buildings.
During the games, the most notable change will be experimental rules that will reduce and perhaps eventually eliminate defensive overshifting. According to MLB's statement, "The defensive team must have a minimum of four players on the infield, each of whom must have both feet completely in front of the outer boundary of the infield dirt.
"Depending on the preliminary results of this experimental rule change, MLB may require two infielders to be positioned entirely on each side of second base in the second half of the Double-A season. These restrictions on defensive positioning are intended to increase the batting average on balls in play."
Fans won't be allowed on the field for ceremonial first pitches/festivities or in-game contests. Those will still be held, but in other areas of the stadium and shown on the larger video board that made its debut during the Drillers' 2020 season in the Texas Collegiate League.
Mask-wearing is mandatory for fans except when eating or drinking at their seat locations. And fans are asked to not congregate in groups on the concourse.
All transactions at ONEOK Field, including the Team Store and concessions, will be cashless. The only payments accepted will be on credit or debit cards.
Not just because it is occurring in May instead of April, it will be a different type of Opening Night for the Drillers and the other minor league teams after the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.
"It's going to be special, that's for sure," Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said. "In the past you've taken for granted that the season will start in April and the last game is on Labor Day. You don't know what you have until it's gone. We're going to soak it all in on Tuesday night."