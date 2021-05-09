Sod Poodles rally to give Drillers another Sunday afternoon nightmare

For the Tulsa Drillers and their fans on Mother's Day afternoon, there were echoes of a nightmare during their series finale against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.
Camden Duzenack's two-run homer in the eighth inning lifted the Sod Poodles to a 5-4 victory. Amarillo won four of the six games in the season-opening series with the Drillers.
The Sod Poodles entered the eighth inning with a three-run deficit, just as they did during the last previous Sunday afternoon game at ONEOK Field -- in the 2019 Texas League Championship Series finale.
And although the stakes were much less on this occasion, once again a home run sunk the Drillers after a defensive misplay helped ignite a late-inning rally. A difference Sunday was the go-ahead homer came in the eighth instead of the ninth.
With the Drillers leading 4-1, trouble started this time when third baseman Kody Hoese lost Geraldo Perdomo's leadoff pop-up in the sun and wind, resulting in a single. Jake McCarthy followed with a single before Justin Hagenman (0-1) struck out Stone Garrett.
Perdomo scored and so did McCarthy, all the way from first, on Dominic Miroglio's long single. Miroglio advanced to second on a wild pitch before Duzenack's towering homer that cleared the left-field wall.
"It's a different inning if the pop-up is caught," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.
The Sod Poodles gave the Drillers a chance to regain the lead in the bottom of the eighth as Justin Lewis plunked the first two batters. The Drillers had runners at second and third with one out, but Jeren Kendall and Carlos Rincon struck out.
An inning earlier, Rincon gave the Drillers a 4-1 lead as he sliced a two-run homer off the right-field foul poll, driving in Kendall, who singled.
Except for the eighth inning, Drillers pitching dominated as they racked up 17 strikeouts for the second time in the series.
The Drillers used an opener, Mark Washington, who needed only 16 pitches to post two shutout innings in his first start since 2017. He was followed by Opening Night starter Gerardo Carrillo, who allowed three hits and one run over four innings as he struck out eight and walked one. Hagenman struck out three in 1 1/3 innings before Max Gamboa finished with four strikeouts over the final 1 2/3 innings.
Tulsa opened the scoring in the first as Jacob Amaya led off with a double for the second consecutive game and came home on Hoese's single. In the second, Donovan Casey led off with a double and scored on Steve Berman's two-out double. But those were the only runs allowed by former Miami Marlins pitcher Humberto Mejia in his six-inning stint. Mejia walked one and struck out nine in his second start of the series.
"I thought overall we played really well," Hennessey said. "We had good at-bats early, but then sometimes you just have to tip your hat to the other guy. Their pitcher has been in the big leagues and he did a good job after the first inning.
"Our pitching was really good. But we don't catch the pop-up and everything snowballed. It's early in the year and we're just trying to find our way, and we will."
SOD POODLES 5, DRILLERS 4
Amarillo;000;010;040;—;5;8;0
Tulsa;110;000;200;—;4;10;1
Mejia, Vernia (7), Lewis (8), Castillo (9) and Miroglio; Washington, Carrillo (3), Hagenman (7), Gamboa (8) and Berman. W: Vernia (1-0). L: Hagenman (0-1). Save: Castillo (1). HR — Amarillo: Duzenack (1); Tulsa: Rincon (2). RBI — Amarillo: Miroglio 2 (4), Duzenack 2 (3), Perdomo (1); Tulsa: Rincon 2 (5), Hoese (3), Berman (2). Hit leaders -- Amarillo: Perdomo 2, Garrett 2, Miroglio 2; Tulsa: Amaya 2, Rincon 2, Berman 2. E — Tulsa: Hoese (2). DP: Amarillo 1, Tulsa 2. LOB: Amarillo 7, Tulsa 8. T: 2:49. A: 4,159.