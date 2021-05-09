Sod Poodles rally to give Drillers another Sunday afternoon nightmare

The Sod Poodles gave the Drillers a chance to regain the lead in the bottom of the eighth as Justin Lewis plunked the first two batters. The Drillers had runners at second and third with one out, but Jeren Kendall and Carlos Rincon struck out.

An inning earlier, Rincon gave the Drillers a 4-1 lead as he sliced a two-run homer off the right-field foul poll, driving in Kendall, who singled.

Except for the eighth inning, Drillers pitching dominated as they racked up 17 strikeouts for the second time in the series.

The Drillers used an opener, Mark Washington, who needed only 16 pitches to post two shutout innings in his first start since 2017. He was followed by Opening Night starter Gerardo Carrillo, who allowed three hits and one run over four innings as he struck out eight and walked one. Hagenman struck out three in 1 1/3 innings before Max Gamboa finished with four strikeouts over the final 1 2/3 innings.

Tulsa opened the scoring in the first as Jacob Amaya led off with a double for the second consecutive game and came home on Hoese's single. In the second, Donovan Casey led off with a double and scored on Steve Berman's two-out double. But those were the only runs allowed by former Miami Marlins pitcher Humberto Mejia in his six-inning stint. Mejia walked one and struck out nine in his second start of the series.