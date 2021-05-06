Sod Poodles outslug Drillers in extra innings

Tulsa Drillers manager Scott Hennessey doesn't mind the new experimental rule in Double-A designed to reduce overshifting.
The defensive team must have a minimum of four players on the infield with all of them having their feet completely in front of the infield dirt's outer boundary.
"I kind of like it — sure it's (overshifting) helped us defensively (in the past) but it's also taken a lot of hits from our hitters," Hennessey said. "I think they’re trying to get back to some real baseball and they're tinkering with it and I like it.
"At least they’re trying to make baseball a more fan-friendly experience with more contact, more stolen bases, more hits. You can't play any (infielders) in the (outfield) grass so I like it."
During the Drillers' first three games of the season against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, defensive alignments haven't often mattered as the teams have combined for 13 homers, including eight by the Drillers.
On Thursday night, each team had two homers in Amarillo's 8-6, 10-inning victory before 4,498 fans at ONEOK Field. Stone Garrett had a homer and four RBIs to lead the Sod Poodles.
Amarillo scored twice in the 10th. With two outs, Camden Duzenack greeted reliever Zach Willeman with a go-ahead double into the left-center gap, scoring placed runner Dominic Fletcher from third base. Garrett followed with an RBI single as the Sod Poodles (2-1) spoiled the Drillers' comeback from an early 6-1 deficit.
Tulsa (1-2) tied the game at 6-6 with four runs in the seventh off reliever Justin Lewis. Clayton Daniel led off with a pop-fly single, Romer Cuadrado was hit by a pitch and Hunter Feduccia lined a hit to load the bases.
Jacob Amaya lined a two-run double and Michael Busch drove in Feduccia with a groundout. Kody Hoese's single drove in Amaya with the tying run. The Drillers had a chance to make it an even bigger outburst and take the lead, but Daniel struck out on a 3-2 pitch to strand the bases loaded.
Tulsa relievers retired the last 15 batters in Wednesday's win and also were impressive Thursday as they shut out the Sod Poodles from innings four through nine. Justin Hageman struck out five and allowed only one hit over 2 1/3 innings.
For the second time in as many nights in the series, there was an early six-run inning. After Busch opened the scoring with a first-inning homer, Amarillo scored six in the third.
Luis Basabe led off with a single and Alek Thomas followed with a homer. One out later, Fletcher singled and so did Ryder Jones. Fletcher scored on a wild pitch and Dominic Miroglio drew a walk that ended Tulsa starter Michael Grove's night on the mound. With two outs, Garrett blasted a three-run homer off the batter's eye beyond the center-field wall to give Amarillo a 6-1 lead.
Cuadrado's fifth-inning homer cut Tulsa's deficit to 6-2. Busch and Cuadrado each homered for the second night in a row.
Amarillo starting pitcher Ryan Weiss, an Arizona Diamondbacks fourth-round draft choice in 2018 from Wright State, allowed only one run and four hits over four innings.
SOD POODLES 8, DRILLERS 6
Amarillo;006;000;000;2--;8;10;0
Tulsa;100;010;400;0--;6;9;1
Weiss, Lewis (5), Lemieux (7), Arredondo (8), Garcia (10) and Miroglio; Grove, Bruihl (3), Hagenman (5), Speer (7), Gamboa (8), Willeman (10) and Feduccia. W: Arredondo (1-0). L: Gamboa (0-1). Save: Garcia (2). HR: Amarillo: Thomas (1), Garrett (1); Tulsa: Cuardado (2), Busch (2). RBI: Amarillo: Garrett 4 (4), Thomas 2 (2), Duzenack 1 (1); Tulsa: Amaya 2 (3), Cuardado 1 (4), Busch 2 (5), Hoese 1 (1). E: Tulsa: Hoese (1). DP: Amarillo 2, Tulsa 1. T: 3:49. A: 4,498.