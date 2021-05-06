Sod Poodles outslug Drillers in extra innings

Tulsa Drillers manager Scott Hennessey doesn't mind the new experimental rule in Double-A designed to reduce overshifting.

The defensive team must have a minimum of four players on the infield with all of them having their feet completely in front of the infield dirt's outer boundary.

"I kind of like it — sure it's (overshifting) helped us defensively (in the past) but it's also taken a lot of hits from our hitters," Hennessey said. "I think they’re trying to get back to some real baseball and they're tinkering with it and I like it.

"At least they’re trying to make baseball a more fan-friendly experience with more contact, more stolen bases, more hits. You can't play any (infielders) in the (outfield) grass so I like it."

During the Drillers' first three games of the season against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, defensive alignments haven't often mattered as the teams have combined for 13 homers, including eight by the Drillers.

On Thursday night, each team had two homers in Amarillo's 8-6, 10-inning victory before 4,498 fans at ONEOK Field. Stone Garrett had a homer and four RBIs to lead the Sod Poodles.