Shutout pitching, walk-off hit lift Drillers past Wind Surge

“His command is much better than at USC (the Dodgers’ alternate site last year),” Hennessey said. “He’s in complete control most of the time.”

Jackson scattered five singles, walked one and struck out five before he reached his 70-pitch limit. It was his second scoreless effort of the season.

“Tough day for Andre to pitch because of the heat, and he handled it well,” Hennessey said. “The first day in the humidity and heat because he’s from the West Coast, but he’s in great shape and been solid for us all year. He usually goes four strong innings, and he did today.”

Jackson’s mom and sister watched him pitch in person for the first time in two years.

“That’s always fun,” Jackson said.

Drillers relievers Bryan Brickhouse, Andrew Schwaab and Justin Hagenman (4-1) combined to allow only two hits over the final five innings.

Wichita starting pitcher Cole Sands also was in top form. Sands had a no-hitter until Jeren Kendall’s one-out single in the sixth.

The Drillers, who left the bases loaded in the sixth, took advantage of a similar two-out opportunity in the ninth against reliever Yennier Cano (3-1), who walked the bases loaded.