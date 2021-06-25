Sellout crowd is Drillers' largest since 2018 home opener

Saturday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, LHP Domingo Robles (2-4, 4.62 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Andre Jackson (2-2, 3.00 ERA)
Promotions: Mickey Mantle rings — The first 2,000 fans to enter through the Oil Derrick, Arvest or Greenwood/Osage Casino entrances will receive a commemorative ring that honors Hall-of-Famer Mickey Mantle’s selection on Baseball’s All-Century Team. In addition, his sons, David and Danny Mantle, will be be available to visit with fans. Post-game part — The band Jump Suit will perform at the Red Fork Distillery Post-Game Party at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.
On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Springfield (Family Funday Christmas)
Driller bits
Good crowd: The Drillers’ sellout crowd of 8,361 on Friday was their largest at ONEOK Field since the 2018 home opener.
Friday’s batting orders: Springfield — 1, Delvin Perez, SS; 2, Nolan Gorman, 3B; 3, Brendan Donovan, 1B; 4, Alec Burleson, RF; 5, Nick Plummer, LF; 6, Justin Toerner, CF; 7, Aaron Antonini, C; 8, Nick Raposo, DH; 9, Nick Dunn, 2B.
Tulsa — 1, Donovan Casey, RF; 2, Michael Busch, 2B; 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B; 4, Carlos Rincon, DH; 5, Ryan Noda, LF; 6, Jacob Amaya, SS; 7, Devin Mann, 1B; 8, Jeren Kendall, RF; 9, Hunter Feduccia, C.
Drillers debut: Austin Drury made his Tulsa pitching debut Friday. Drury, who allowed three hits and four runs in 1 1/3 innings, recently joined the Drillers from high Single-A Great Lakes, where the lefty was 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 11 relief appearances. Drury, 23, was the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 34th-round draft choice in 2018 from the University of North Florida.
Rare triple: Hunter Feduccia’s triple Friday was the third in his three pro seasons and only the Drillers’ fourth this season.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World