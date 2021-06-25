 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sellout crowd is Drillers' largest since 2018 home opener
0 Comments
DRILLERS UPDATE

Sellout crowd is Drillers' largest since 2018 home opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsa Drillers vs Springfield Cardinals

Tulsa manager Scott Hennessy (left) talks to infielder Michael Busch during the Drillers’ game against the Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field on Friday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Springfield, LHP Domingo Robles (2-4, 4.62 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Andre Jackson (2-2, 3.00 ERA)

Promotions: Mickey Mantle rings — The first 2,000 fans to enter through the Oil Derrick, Arvest or Greenwood/Osage Casino entrances will receive a commemorative ring that honors Hall-of-Famer Mickey Mantle’s selection on Baseball’s All-Century Team. In addition, his sons, David and Danny Mantle, will be be available to visit with fans. Post-game part — The band Jump Suit will perform at the Red Fork Distillery Post-Game Party at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.

On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Springfield (Family Funday Christmas)

Driller bits

Good crowd: The Drillers’ sellout crowd of 8,361 on Friday was their largest at ONEOK Field since the 2018 home opener.

Friday’s batting orders: Springfield — 1, Delvin Perez, SS; 2, Nolan Gorman, 3B; 3, Brendan Donovan, 1B; 4, Alec Burleson, RF; 5, Nick Plummer, LF; 6, Justin Toerner, CF; 7, Aaron Antonini, C; 8, Nick Raposo, DH; 9, Nick Dunn, 2B.

Tulsa — 1, Donovan Casey, RF; 2, Michael Busch, 2B; 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B; 4, Carlos Rincon, DH; 5, Ryan Noda, LF; 6, Jacob Amaya, SS; 7, Devin Mann, 1B; 8, Jeren Kendall, RF; 9, Hunter Feduccia, C.

Drillers debut: Austin Drury made his Tulsa pitching debut Friday. Drury, who allowed three hits and four runs in 1 1/3 innings, recently joined the Drillers from high Single-A Great Lakes, where the lefty was 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 11 relief appearances. Drury, 23, was the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 34th-round draft choice in 2018 from the University of North Florida.

Rare triple: Hunter Feduccia’s triple Friday was the third in his three pro seasons and only the Drillers’ fourth this season.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News