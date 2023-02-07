Scott Hennessey will be back as the Tulsa Drillers manager for the 2023 season, but his staff will include several new coaches.

The parent Los Angeles Dodgers announced their minor league staff assignments Tuesday.

Hennessey has been the Drillers manager since mid-2017. His 327 wins rank fifth in Tulsa pro baseball history and are second among Drillers managers.

In five seasons. Hennessey has led the Drillers to four playoff appearances, three Texas League division titles and the 2018 pennant.

"Scott's like family at this point," Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said Tuesday. "Couldn't be more excited to have him coming back. His relationships with the fans, players and front office couldn't be better."

Also returning are pitching coach Ryan Dennick for his second season, as well as athletic trainer Jesse Guffey and performance coach Noah Huff.

New coaches will be Durin O’Linger (co-pitching), Louis Iannotti (hitting), Juan Apodaca (bench) and video/development associate Mikael Mogues.

O’Linger, 29, will be in his third season in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. He has previously been a pitching coach in Single-A for Great Lakes and Rancho Cucamonga. O'Linger pitched for Davidson and then for two years in the Boston Red Sox system.

Iannotti, 30, will be in his sixth season with the Dodgers. He was a development coach for Great Lakes in 2018 and spent the past four seasons as a hitting analytics coordinator at the Dodgers Camelback Ranch facility in Glendale, Arizona.

Apodaca's coaching career began last year as Triple-A Oklahoma City's bench coach. Apodaca, 36, was a catcher for nine seasons in the affiliated minors from 2005-13, starting out with the Dodgers organization and he spent four years in Triple-A. Overall, he played pro baseball for 16 years.

Guffey was the Texas League trainer of the year in 2022 and will be the trainer for Great Britain in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Huff will be back for his third season with Tulsa.

Six the seven managers in the Dodgers farm system are returning this season -- the only new manager is former major league outfielder Daniel Nava at High-A Great Lakes. Dodgers minor league affiliates combined for a .545 winning percentage last year.

Former Oklahoma State infielder Chris Gutierrez, who was the Drillers bench coach the past two seasons, will move into that position with Oklahoma City.

The Drillers open the regular season on April 6 against the San Antonio Missions at ONEOK Field.