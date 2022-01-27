Scott Hennessey returning for fifth season as Drillers manager

Scott Hennessey will be back as the Tulsa Drillers' manager for the 2022.

The Drillers and parent Los Angeles Dodgers announced Hennessey's return for his fifth season Thursday. His coaching staff will be announced later.

“Tulsa is a great city with a rich baseball history, and the fans are always so supportive," Hennessey said in a media release. "We should have a talented team again this season that will make for another exciting summer at ONEOK Field, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Hennessey has 258 career wins, including 16 in the playoffs, at the Drillers' helm since being promoted during the 2017 season. His overall total is the sixth highest in Tulsa's pro baseball history that dates back to 1905.

Since the Drillers began in 1977, only Bobby Jones has managed more games for the team.

During his time with the Drillers, Hennessey has helped developed several prospects who helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series, including Walker Buehler, Will Smith, Gavin Lux, Dustin May, Matt Beaty and Victory Gonzalez.