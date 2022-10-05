Savannah Bananas' World Tour will visit ONEOK Field next year

Banana baseball is coming to Tulsa next Memorial Day.

The Savannah Bananas' “World Famous Baseball Circus” will make its ONEOK Field debut on May 29, 2023.

In 2022, there was a seven-city Banana Ball World Tour. That has been expanded to 32 cities next year.

“The response has been absolutely Bananas for this world tour,” said pwner Jesse Cole in a media release. “Everywhere we go we hear from fans begging us to come to their city. We are so grateful for their support and because of their passion for the Bananas and Banana Ball we knew we had to extend the tour dramatically in 2023. Now we are bringing the show to almost four times the amount of cities as we did in 2022 to make sure we able to connect with as many Bananas fans as possible.”

Banana Ball is fast-paced baseball with rules that include a 2-hour time limit, no bunting, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a 1-on-1 tiebreaker showdown instead of extra innings if the game is tied.

In addition, the Bananas feature dancers, performers, mascots, and musicians.

This year's World Tour was turned into a five-part documentary, "Bananaland," that can be seen on ESPN+.

The Bananas' opponent is the Party Animals. The rosters for both teams will be filled by independent pro players. The Bananas also have surprise player guests at many tour stops. This year's tour included appearances by for major leaguers such as Johnny Bench, Jake Peavy, Jonathan Papelbon, Jonny Gomes, Josh Reddick and Bill Lee.

The Bananas play their home games at Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia.

Ticket information will be announced later.