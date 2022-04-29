Ryan Ward's hot hitting, Drillers' dominant starting pitching continue in win over Hooks

Through their first 10 home games this season, the Tulsa Drillers have been incredibly consistent.

They are 5-5 at ONEOK Field with each loss followed by a victory.

On Friday night, lefty John Rooney combined with three relievers on a two-hitter to lead the Drillers past the Corpus Christi Hooks 3-0 before a sellout crowd of 8,013 at ONEOK Field.

Ryan Ward, whose late heroics were wasted in Thursday’s 10-inning loss, came through in the clutch again with a two-run single that snapped a scoreless tie in the fifth.

It was not Ward’s first time as a Friday night hero this season as he belted the winning two-run homer in the eighth inning of a 4-3 victory over Amarillo on April 15 at ONEOK Field. Last Friday, he had two homers and five RBIs in a 10-7 win at Springfield.

Ward’s go-ahead single extended his hitting streak to eight games. During that stretch, he’s batting .343 with five homers and 13 RBIs.

Corpus Christi second baseman Enmanuel Valdez’s one-out throwing error opened the door for Tulsa in the fifth. James Outman, who has reached base in nine consecutive games, followed with a single that advanced Brandon Lewis to third. Michael Busch drew a walk that loaded the bases for Ward, who pulled starter Cole Deason’s final pitch of the night sharply through the hole and into right field.

The Drillers (12-7) added a third run as Busch scored on reliever Layne Henderson’s wild pitch.

Tulsa starting pitching has been very consistent over the past three days as the Drillers have combined to allow only one hit during the first five innings of those games.

That lone hit was Bryan Arias’ bunt single in the second inning Friday, but then Rooney picked him off first. Rooney picked off three runners — one in each of the first three innings — and he has seven pickoffs in four starts this season. He also has four balks.

Rooney’s pickoff move helped him overcome some wildness — he picked off two of the five batters he walked. In 4⅔ innings, he struck out seven as he threw half of his 78 pitches for strikes. He fanned the last batter he faced, Ross Adolph, with runners at second and third with one out in the fifth.

Drillers manager Scott Hennessey then called on reliever Mark Washington (3-0), who struck out Luis Guerrero to end the threat. Washington also struck out the side 1-2-3 in the sixth.

Nick Robertson followed Washington and pitched around a pair of walks over the seventh and eighth innings.

Corpus Christi (8-11) provided some excitement in the ninth as Justin Dirden lined a two-out double. It was the second time in three days that Dirden came up with a hit after the Hooks had been held to one for the first 8⅔ innings. Arias then drew his third walk of the game to bring the tying run up to the plate, but Drury struck out Grae Kessinger looking to end the game.

Drillers pitchers combined for eight walks and 15 strikeouts as they produced their second two-hitter in three days and first shutout of the season.

DRILLERS 3, HOOKS 0

Corpus Christi;000;000;000;—;0;2;0

Tulsa;000;03;00x;—;3;6;0

Deason, Henderson (5), Garcia (7) and Diaz; Rooney, Washington (5), Robertson (7), Drury (9) and Taylor. W: Washington (3-0). L: Deason (0-2). Save: Drury (1). RBI: Tulsa, Ward 2 (17). DP: Corpus Christi 1. LOB: Corpus Christi 7, Tulsa 9. T: 2:44. A: 8,013.

