Ryan Pepiot's pitching propels Drillers past Cardinals

Ryan Pepiot bounced back from a rare rough outing with the longest performance by a Tulsa Drillers pitcher this season and his first pro win.
Pepiot faced the minimum 18 batters through six innings to lead the Drillers past the Springfield Cardinals 4-3 on Wednesday night before 4,563 fans at ONEOK Field.
Pepiot, a third-round draft choice from Butler in 2019, is one of the parent Los Angeles Dodgers’ top-10 prospects.
“It feels nice, been a while (to go six innings), been since college,” Pepiot said. “I want to keep going, but we have a strict pitch count, so it’s all good.”
Pepiot (1-2), who threw 47 of his 62 pitches for strikes, struck out six and allowed only one baserunner — Alec Burleson’s leadoff single in the fifth. In his previous start, he threw 61 pitches but lasted only 2 2/3 innings because of an uncharacteristic wild spell.
“I definitely want to be efficient and get guys out as fast as I can, making pitches in the zone and making guys get themselves out,” Pepiot said.
Drillers manager Scott Hennessey was tempted to have Pepiot pitch the seventh innings, but decided not to take any chances since this was his first time past five innings.
“He was good,” Hennessey said. “He established his fastball early in the game, and worked the fastball/slider/changeup combo. That second time (through the batting order) he went to his changeup, got some weak contact, and that’s why he was efficient and went six innings.”
With Tulsa up 4-2, Pepiot’s first win was in danger in the ninth as Burleson lined a bases-loaded, one-out single into right field. One run scored, but right fielder Jeren Kendall threw out the tying runner, Nolan Gorman, at the plate. It was another clutch play by Kendall, who also has four winning RBIs in the Drillers last seven wins.
“He’s a really dynamic player and has a lot of tools, with the power speed and throwing ability,” Hennessey said.
Donovan Casey’s RBI double in the eighth proved to be the decisive hit. Casey drove in Hunter Feduccia, whose walk snapped a string of 20 consecutive Drillers who had been retired.
Tulsa (24-19) scored three runs in the first off Springfield lefty Tyler Pike (0-2). Casey led off with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. After Michael Busch walked, Miguel Vargas followed with a RBI single. Jacob Amaya added a two-run, two-out double — the last baserunner Pike allowed in his six-inning stint.
Springfield (15-28) ended Tulsa’s shutout bid in the eighth as Brendan Donovan’s two-run homer drove in Lukan Baker, who reached on the third baseman Vargas’ error. The Drillers then held on in the ninth as Nick Robertson picked up his second save in as many nights.
“It was an all-around team win,” Pepiot said. “Good pitching, good defense and timely hitting. It was a lot of fun today.”
DRILLERS 4, CARDINALS 3
Springfield 000 000 021 — 3 6 1
Tulsa 300 000 01x — 4 4 1
Pike, Santos (7) and Herrera; Pepiot, Watson (7), Zuniga (8), Robertson (9) and Feduccia. W: Pepiot (1-2). L: Pike (0-2). Save: Robertson (3). HR: Springfield — Donovan (2). RBIs: Springfield — Donovan 2 (6), Burleson (19); Tulsa — Amaya 2 (18), Casey (16), Vargas (5). E: Springfield — Herrera (3); Tulsa — Vargas (1). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: Springfield 2, Tulsa 3. T: 2:30. A: 4,563.