Ryan Pepiot's pitching propels Drillers past Cardinals

Ryan Pepiot bounced back from a rare rough outing with the longest performance by a Tulsa Drillers pitcher this season and his first pro win.

Pepiot faced the minimum 18 batters through six innings to lead the Drillers past the Springfield Cardinals 4-3 on Wednesday night before 4,563 fans at ONEOK Field.

Pepiot, a third-round draft choice from Butler in 2019, is one of the parent Los Angeles Dodgers’ top-10 prospects.

“It feels nice, been a while (to go six innings), been since college,” Pepiot said. “I want to keep going, but we have a strict pitch count, so it’s all good.”

Pepiot (1-2), who threw 47 of his 62 pitches for strikes, struck out six and allowed only one baserunner — Alec Burleson’s leadoff single in the fifth. In his previous start, he threw 61 pitches but lasted only 2 2/3 innings because of an uncharacteristic wild spell.

“I definitely want to be efficient and get guys out as fast as I can, making pitches in the zone and making guys get themselves out,” Pepiot said.

Drillers manager Scott Hennessey was tempted to have Pepiot pitch the seventh innings, but decided not to take any chances since this was his first time past five innings.