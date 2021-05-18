Ryan Noda's power, eight-run third inning power Drillers past Wind Surge

In the third inning Tuesday night, Ryan Noda socked what very well may be the longest foul ball ever by a left-handed hitter at ONEOK Field.
That, however, was just a preview for the 4,049 fans of Noda’s impressive power.
On his next at-bat, he hit another towering drive, this time fair as it landed on the lawn beyond the Drillers bullpen for a homer. In the sixth inning, Noda went to the opposite field as he belted his second two-run homer of the night.
Noda’s big game and an eight-run third inning powered the Drillers to their fifth consecutive win, 12-3, over the Wichita Wind Surge.
“He was locked in tonight,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “His batting average (.186 entering the game) is not where he wants it to be, but that will improve, and he’s got good power.”
The Drillers (7-6) have an shown an ability for big scoring outbursts this season. Besides their biggest inning of the season Tuesday, they have scored six runs in an inning on three occasions in their first 13 games.
Tulsa trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the third that started quietly as two of the first three batters were retired by Wichita starter Austin Schulfer (0-1). Michael Busch then began a stretch of eight consecutive Drillers reaching base with his RBI double off the center-field wall.
Donovan Casey followed with a tying single that drove in Busch. Noda, after his long foul ball, drew a walk. Kody Hoese’s infield hit loaded the bases for Jeren Kendall, who lined a two-run single for a 4-2 lead.
Devin Mann was then hit by a pitch and Carlos Rincon lined a two-run single for his second hit of the inning. Left fielder Aaron Whitehead’s throwing error allowed runners to wind up at second and third. Hunter Feduccia delivered the third two-run single in a stretch of four batters and that ended Schulfer’s night on the mound for Wichita (8-5).
“We had great AB after great AB,” Hennessey said. “We had quality at-bats, and our guys are getting better as they adjust to Double-A pitching.”
Drillers starting pitcher Michael Grove, who entered with a 19.80 ERA in his first two starts, allowed two runs before stranding two runners in scoring position in the first. Grove retired the last nine batters he faced before leaving the game after 3 2/3 innings and 64 pitches.
“He settled down after the first and we look for more out of him like that,” Hennessey said.
Justin Hagenman (2-1) was credited with the win as he pitched 2 2/3 shutout innings and bailed the Drillers out of an inherited bases-loaded, one-out jam in the sixth.
DRILLERS 12, WIND SURGE 3
Wichita;200;010;000;—;3;6;2
Tulsa;008;202;00x;—;12;10;1
Schulfer, Chalmers (3), Faucher (6), Lujan (8) and Hamilton; Grove, Warzek (4), Hagenman (6), Speer (9) and Feduccia. W: Hagenman (2-1). L: Schulfer (0-1). HR — Tulsa: Noda 2 (4). RBIs — Wichita: Contreras (7), Miranda (13); Tulsa: Noda 4 (10), Kendall 2 (8), Feduccia 2 (4), Rincon 2 (13), Busch (10), Casey (4). E — Wichita: Palacios (3), Whitefield (1); Tulsa: Amaya (2). DP — Tulsa 1. LOB — Wichita 8, Tulsa 4. T: 2:54. A: 4,049.