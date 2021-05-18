Ryan Noda's power, eight-run third inning power Drillers past Wind Surge

In the third inning Tuesday night, Ryan Noda socked what very well may be the longest foul ball ever by a left-handed hitter at ONEOK Field.

That, however, was just a preview for the 4,049 fans of Noda’s impressive power.

On his next at-bat, he hit another towering drive, this time fair as it landed on the lawn beyond the Drillers bullpen for a homer. In the sixth inning, Noda went to the opposite field as he belted his second two-run homer of the night.

Noda’s big game and an eight-run third inning powered the Drillers to their fifth consecutive win, 12-3, over the Wichita Wind Surge.

“He was locked in tonight,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “His batting average (.186 entering the game) is not where he wants it to be, but that will improve, and he’s got good power.”

The Drillers (7-6) have an shown an ability for big scoring outbursts this season. Besides their biggest inning of the season Tuesday, they have scored six runs in an inning on three occasions in their first 13 games.