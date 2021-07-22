Ryan Noda sparks Drillers past Naturals

“Like (Tuesday), he hit the double to left-center field and that’s when I knew his swing was back. The direction of what he’s wanting to do is much better and credit to him for working on it. He sees the ball good here, if you pull the ball in the air you’re going to hit some home runs, he’s got tremendous power. He’s a great teammate and I’m glad to see his swing back to where it was the first month of the year.”

In all three of the Drillers’ past three wins, they’ve fallen behind in the first inning.

“With our lineup we can come back from any deficit, we just got to believe in ourselves,” Noda said.

Noda blasted a tying homer that made it 2-2 in the fourth inning. The Drillers snapped the tie with three runs in the sixth off lefty reliever Daniel Tillo (0-3), who issued a leadoff walk to Miguel Vargas.

After Vargas advanced to second a wild pitch, Casey punched a RBI double down the right-field line. Noda followed with a single. With runners at the corners and one out, Romer Cuadrado delivered a RBI single through the hole that was created when Noda broke with the pitch. Stevie Berman then singled home Noda for a 5-2 lead.

Casey, who went 3-for-4, added a RBI single in the eighth.