Ryan Noda sparks Drillers past Naturals

Since the Tulsa Drillers’ first preseason workouts after leaving spring training in Arizona, Ryan Noda has looked very comfortable hitting at ONEOK Field.
The left-handed hitting Noda gave a preview of his impressive power in those workouts as he launched numerous pitches over the ONEOK fences.
Noda is batting .269 at home with nine homers compared to .190 with four homers on the road.
On Thursday night, Noda went 3-for-4 with a homer to help the Drillers defeat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-3.
“I love this field, we’ve got a great environment and great fans,” Noda said. “I just try to be a good presence in the box, it doesn’t matter if it’s home or away, but I do like it here.”
The Drillers (37-32) have won three in a row over the Naturals (35-33) and Noda is 5-for-10 with two homers over that stretch as it appears he is breaking out of a cool stretch. Noda’s only other three-hit game this season came on June 4 — also against Northwest Arkansas. Before Thursday, he was batting only .184 since that previous three-hit game.
“We’ve been working on getting him off the plate a little bit,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “We thought maybe he was standing too close to the plate and his direction wasn’t where it was that first month.
“Like (Tuesday), he hit the double to left-center field and that’s when I knew his swing was back. The direction of what he’s wanting to do is much better and credit to him for working on it. He sees the ball good here, if you pull the ball in the air you’re going to hit some home runs, he’s got tremendous power. He’s a great teammate and I’m glad to see his swing back to where it was the first month of the year.”
In all three of the Drillers’ past three wins, they’ve fallen behind in the first inning.
“With our lineup we can come back from any deficit, we just got to believe in ourselves,” Noda said.
Noda blasted a tying homer that made it 2-2 in the fourth inning. The Drillers snapped the tie with three runs in the sixth off lefty reliever Daniel Tillo (0-3), who issued a leadoff walk to Miguel Vargas.
After Vargas advanced to second a wild pitch, Casey punched a RBI double down the right-field line. Noda followed with a single. With runners at the corners and one out, Romer Cuadrado delivered a RBI single through the hole that was created when Noda broke with the pitch. Stevie Berman then singled home Noda for a 5-2 lead.
Casey, who went 3-for-4, added a RBI single in the eighth.
Andre Jackson (3-2) pitched five shutout innings after opener Gus Varland pitched the first and allowed Vinnie Pasquantino’s two-run homer.
“The thing I liked, he spun a few curveballs for strikes, and worked back and forth with the fastball and changeup,” Hennessey said. “He kept them off balance and made big pitches when guys got on base. He’s been solid all year. Just another great outing from him.
“The guys played hard and grinded it out, a good win.”
Drillers 6, Naturals 3
NW Arkansas;200;000;001;—;3;7;0
Tulsa;010;103;10x;—;6;10;1
Parrish, Tillo (6) Cuas (7), Nunez (8) and Cropley; Varland, Jackson (2), Willeman (7), Oschenbein (9) and Berman. W: Jackson (3-2). L: Tillo (0-3). HR: NW Arkansas, Pasquantino (2); Tulsa, Noda (13). RBIs: NW Arkansas — Pasquantino 2 (4), Govern (2); Tulsa, Casey 2 (33), Mann (28), Noda (30), Berman (6). E: Tulsa, Amaya (9); LOB: NW Arkansas 5x, Tulsa 7. T: 2:35. A: 4,234.