Ryan Noda continues power streak for Drillers

Up next: 1:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Midland, LHP Jared Koenig (5-1, 2.60 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-1, 4.22 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 3-2

Promotions: Family Funday/Growth Charts — The first 500 kids, ages 14 and under, to enter through the Oil Derrick, First Base or Greenwood/Osage Casino gates will receive Hornsby Growth Charts. All kids will receive a coupon redeemable for a free hot dog, milk, a cup of fruit and ice cream. After the game, all kids are invited to run the bases.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 10 vs. Wichita ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Power surge: Tulsa's Ryan Noda has a homer in five of his past six games. Noda homered in the third inning Saturday.

Clutch relief: Mark Washington picked up his second win of the series against Midland as he pitched two perfect innings Saturday. He struck out four of six batters as he threw 18 of 20 pitches for strikes.