Ryan Noda continues power streak for Drillers

Sunday
Up next: 1:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Midland, LHP Jared Koenig (5-1, 2.60 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Gus Varland (0-1, 4.22 ERA)
Season series: Drillers lead 3-2
Promotions: Family Funday/Growth Charts — The first 500 kids, ages 14 and under, to enter through the Oil Derrick, First Base or Greenwood/Osage Casino gates will receive Hornsby Growth Charts. All kids will receive a coupon redeemable for a free hot dog, milk, a cup of fruit and ice cream. After the game, all kids are invited to run the bases.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 10 vs. Wichita ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Power surge: Tulsa's Ryan Noda has a homer in five of his past six games. Noda homered in the third inning Saturday.
Clutch relief: Mark Washington picked up his second win of the series against Midland as he pitched two perfect innings Saturday. He struck out four of six batters as he threw 18 of 20 pitches for strikes.
Grove's progress: Drillers right-hander Michael Grove, who entered Saturday with a 10.07 ERA in 15 games (13 starts), had arguably his best outing of the season as he allowed one hit and four runs over 4 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six. Grove set season-highs for innings and pitches (86).
Web gems: Drillers left fielder Devin Mann robbed Owasso graduate Jonah Bride of an RBI hit in the third inning Saturday. Midland right fielder Devin Foyle's diving catch on a liner took a hit away from Tulsa's Clayton Daniel in the sixth.
Saturday’s lineups: Midland — 1, Devin Foyle, RF (AB-R-H-BI, 5-1-2-0); 2, Jhonny Santos, CF (2-0-1-1); 3, Logan Davidson, 3B (3-0-1-1); 4, Jonah Bride, 1B (4-0-0-0); 5, JJ Schwarz, DH (4-0-1-0); 6, Kyle McCann, C (3-0-0-0); 7, Edwin Diaz, SS (4-0-0-0); 8, Max Schuemann, 2B (4-0-2-0); 9, Chase Calabuig, LF (3-1-0-0).
Tulsa — 1, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-0-0-0); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (4-1-1-0); 3, Miguel Vargas, DH (4-0-1-0); 4, Ryan Noda 1B (4-1-1-1); 5, James Outman, CF (4-0-1-1): 6, Hunter Feduccia, C (3-0-0-0); 7, Clayton Daniel, 3B (3-1-1-0); 8, Romer Cuadrado, RF (4-0-2-0); 9, Devin Mann, LF (4-0-2-1).
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World