Royals prospect Maikel Garcia's speed, surprising power lift Naturals past Drillers

Northwest Arkansas shortstop Maikel Garcia’s defense and speed have enabled him to be included among the Kansas City Royals’ top-30 prospects.

On Friday night, Garcia showed those assets and some surprising power as he helped lead the Naturals past the Tulsa Drillers 13-4 before a sellout crowd of 7,977 at ONEOK Field.

Garcia’s three-run homer off Jose Martinez was a towering blast well over the left-field wall that capped the Naturals’ eight-run outburst in the seventh inning. It was his first homer of the season in 211 at-bats and only his fifth homer in 313 pro games after being signed in 2016.

Garcia, a 22-year-old from Venezuela, is batting .288 and is fifth in the Texas League with 17 stolen bases.

In the third inning, his speed and hustle were a part of a key moment after the Drillers had taken a 1-0 lead on Andy Pages’ homer over the center-field wall in the second.

With top Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect Bobby Miller on the mound for Tulsa, Garcia chopped what appeared to be a routine one-out grounder to shortstop Jacob Amaya. Garcia, however, beat Amaya’s throw for an infield hit. Garcia then drew an errant pickoff throw from Miller and scored on Nick Loftin’s ensuing single.

Michael Massey, who is NWA’s top hitter, then belted a two-run homer for a 3-1 lead. Massey had been 1-for-11 with seven strikeouts in the series before that at-bat. He leads the TL with 48 RBIs.

After Tulsa’s Brandon Lewis answered in the bottom of the third with a homer in his second consecutive game, NWA turned a leadoff fourth-inning walk into a run.

Tulsa tied the game 4-4 on James Outman’s slicing two-run, two-out double in the bottom of the fourth. That enabled Miller to escape with no-decision as he allowed four runs and seven hits over 41/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three.

But NWA’s Seuly Matias snapped the tie with a leadoff homer in the sixth off lefty Jose Hernandez. And then the Drillers’ bullpen collapsed in the seventh as NWA scored eight runs on only three hits as Tulsa relievers issued six walks. A scary moment occurred when a Nick Robertson bases-loaded pitch struck Matias’ helmet. Matias remained on the ground for several minutes before being able to walk off the field.

The eight runs matched the most in an inning allowed by Tulsa this season.

In contrast to Tulsa’s bullpen, three NWA relievers retired 15 of 16 batters over the final five innings.

It appeared going into the night that Tulsa had a big advantage in the pitching matchup after NWA’s scheduled starter, Angel Zerpa, was called up by the Royals. As a result, NWA’s starter was lefty Zack Phillips, who entered with a 5.90 ERA. And it was the first pro start of his pro career after 58 relief appearances. Phillips, however, was able to match his season-high of four innings and leave with the game tied at 4.

The defending TL champion Naturals (27-27) are back to .500 for the first time since May 29 while the Drillers (29-23) lost their third in a row to NWA and fell 2½ games behind Wichita in the North Division’s first-half race with 15 games remaining.

NATURALS 13, DRILLERS 4

NW Arkansas 003 101 800 — 13 11 0

Tulsa 011 200 000 — 4 6 1

Phillips, Pennington (5), Woods (7), Del Rosario (9) and Porter; Miller, Hernandez (5), Dodson (6), Robertson (7), Martinez (7), Drury (8), Zuniga (9) and Feduccia. W: Pennington (4-2). L: Hernandez (0-2). HR: NW Arkansas, Massey (9), Matias (10), Garcia (1); Tulsa, Pages (9), Lewis (4). RBI: NW Arkansas, Garcia 3 (21), Massey 2 (48), Matias 2 (32), Glendinning 2 (36), Means (22), Rave (26), Loftin (31) Bradley (23); Tulsa, Outman 2 (34), Pages (32), Lewis (12). E: Tulsa, Miller (1). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: NW Arkansas 7, Tulsa 5. T: 2:50. A: 7,977.

